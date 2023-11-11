Disney World Prices Out EPCOT Drunks

Walt Disney World’s land of innovation and exploration has been one of the most ambitious theme parks since its opening date, but it’s also been a hotbed of booze, liquor, and bad decisions for years. It looks like Disney is finally doing something about it.

Although EPCOT offers a multitude of different experiences to enjoy, such as the iconic World Showcase, Test Track, Soarin’, and other rides and attractions at Future World, it has consistently been the to-go place for adult guests looking to go bottoms up, especially during the famous EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

EPCOT and drinking have gone together like vanilla and whiskey, a sweet taste with intoxicating consequences. From guests jumping off bridges at the World Showcase to disrupting the interactions at Cosmic Rewind, reports of drunk and disorderly behavior have poured out of Disney World at a steady rate, but it looks as though things are starting to change.

Disney World Raises Prices to Combat Alcoholics at EPCOT

Because the various pavilions, eateries, and festivals keep the alcohol flowing in a steady supply, the ritual of “Drinking Around the World” at EPCOT has been kept alive and well for years. With crowds reaching into the thousands and tens of thousands and that much liquor and booze shared amongst that many people all in one place is a cocktail of disaster waiting to happen.

The toxic drinking culture has been called out by everyone from casual Disney Park guests to even the Muppets, but only now does it seem like something is being done. It’s subtle, but many fans are already taking a notice.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld called attention to an increase in the price of alcohol, and it essentially opened wide the door for a discussion on Disney World and its relationship with drinking.

u/Infamous-Ad7832 leads the post with,