“Disappointing and Too Expensive” Magic Kingdom Loses Its Charm

The Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort is the crown jewel of the Florida parks, and it still towers above the competition in terms of history and iconography. However, the face of Disney World is beginning to lose a bit of its luster.

Amidst an unfortunate era of shutdowns, refurbishments, and closures, many visitors are finding that the Magic Kingdom is losing the biggest element of its namesake. So much so that the Park has even taken a critical hit with reviews and recommendations.

Per Tripadvisor, the Park has a rank of 3.0 out of five on the site’s grading scale. That’s unnaturally low for the poster child of “the place where dreams come true. So what’s going on behind the gates?

Has the Magic Kingdom Lost Its Magic?

At the time of writing, the Magic Kingdom is the lowest-ranked Walt Disney World park in terms of visitor satisfaction on Tripadvisor. That’s not exactly what most Disney fans would call “normal,” and visitors have left scathing reviews on the site.

John M. writes the most recent review which reads,

“When you are paying 5k a day to do this, including travel, hotel ,food, and parks, getting 4 rides in is outrageous. The lightning lane passes are not worth it , as you can really only get 1 per day. It seems like the concept off booking availability is also an uncontrolled fiasco. You would think this would mean a better experience but they think there capacity is much higher than realistic. The park is beautiful, but a waste of time…”

And deniset7777 adds further down that their trip was “disappointing and too expensive.” The user writes,

“The last time we were there was in 2017. They got rid of the fast passes and now use lightening passes. It’s ridiculous!!! The lines are so crazy, everything was so expensive. We went on the usual, Peter Pans Flight(my favorite), Haunted Mansion, Small World BUT Pirates of the Caribbean was closed because it was broken. This is the second time it was broken and we couldn’t use our lightening pass for something else, Why Not??? Every restaurant and snack bar has the same disgusting food!!! I just don’t get it, why with all the money people are paying can’t they have better food options??? This was our last trip to Disney for sure!!!” While this user is certainly not wrong when they address the lack of former perks like the Fastpass+ program, the park has indeed seen a rise in breakdowns and questionable food quality.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only case of trouble aimed at the Magic Kingdom’s direction. Even international guests have launched complaints against the Kingdom’s missing magic

That all being said, where some visitors want to openly complain about what the Magic Kingdom lacks, others want to get to the cause of the problem. A post on r/DisneyParks starts a different sort of dialogue as to why the park might be suffering.