Magic Kingdom Clears Land for Brand New Attraction

With the crowds that take over Magic Kingdom Park on a daily basis, it should come as no surprise that Walt Disney World Resort is constantly looking for new attractions and experiences to add to the beloved theme park.

Whether you’re enjoying the magic of Fantasyland, taking in the sights of Tomorrowland, exploring the offerings of Adventureland, or heading to the nostalgic Liberty Square, one thing is certain across the board: The crowds will be epic. To help with crowd control, Walt Disney World Resort looks to strategically add new attractions and experiences that captivate portions of the crowd.

Last year, Disney announced that it would be adding an all-new experience to Fantasyland, titled “Smellephants on Parade.”

There’s an all-new interactive experience coming to Magic Kingdom! “Smellephants on Parade” will be a family-friendly “search and sniff” adventure in Storybook Circus, presented by @scentsy, the Official Home Fragrance of Walt Disney World. Stay tuned for all the “relephant” details!,” Disney World announced last July.

While the announcement came nearly six months ago, we haven’t been given many updates on its status or when it might open. Recently, a report from Kenny The Pirate confirmed that the land for the attraction, which will be located in the Storybook Circus portion of Fantasyland, had been cleared. The landscape is now cleared near the entrance of Dumbo the Flying Elephant. This, of course, is the first step in installation.

Other than this being a scavenger hunt involving scents, not many details have been given on the upcoming experience.

However, this isn’t the only development happening at Magic Kingdom Park.

TRON Lightcycle / Run opened last year and is currently only available by Individual Lightning Lane purchase or joining the Virtual Queue, which opens each day at 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The biggest construction project happening at the Disney World theme park right now is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The all-new Princess and the Frog-themed attraction, which is taking the place of Splash Mountain in Frontierland, is expected to open later this year, but a date has not been set. There have been rumors that the attraction may spawn the addition of New Orleans Square in the area, which would split Frontierland into two different lands.

Outside of these projects, Disney has also teased a major expansion titled “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” There have been multiple ideas floated around for the expansion, but nothing has been confirmed.

What do you want to see added to Magic Kingdom? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!