Disney World Partners With A “Predator” for Newest Experience

Every visit to Walt Disney World Resort is different. Between small changes like menu updates and breathtaking new attractions, the Disney Parks are ever-evolving!

New experiences come to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios each month. But they’re not all massive hits. On the one hand, TRON Lightcycle / Run took Guests by storm this spring and remains one of the most sought-after virtual queue reservations at the Disney Parks. On the other hand, the new pickle milkshake at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival… Well, it isn’t exactly a crowd-pleaser.

Last week, Disney Parks Blog announced a scent-based scavenger hunt coming to Storybook Circus in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park. This first-of-its-kind experience, “Smellephants on Parade Search and Sniff,” doesn’t have a scheduled opening date yet. But its sponsor, Scentsy, is igniting vitriol among Disney Parks fans.

Scentsy is a Multi-Level Marketing company (MLM), considered by many to be a “Pyramid Scheme” (though not legally, because they do emphasize selling products). According to the Federal Trade Commission, most people who join MLMs make little to no profit – some lose money. They often prey on stay-at-home mothers and others desperate for financial independence, lulling them into a cult-like organization that’s almost impossible to leave. The best way to make money in an MLM is to sign more sellers into your downline.

“When did Disney fall for the MLM pyramid?” @cory_u asked on Twitter.

When did Disney fall for the MLM pyramid? — Cory U (@cory_u) July 28, 2023

“Maybe not the best choice for a sponsorship partner?” said @ExtinctDisney.

Maybe not the best choice for a sponsorship partner? — Extinct Disney (@ExtinctDisney) July 28, 2023

“Oh c’mon! No one asked for this,” @arznasun1 agreed. “MLM partnership is a terrible look.”

Oh c’mon! No one asked for this

MLM partnership is a terrible look — Restless Renee (@arznasun1) July 28, 2023

Despite the controversy, this isn’t The Walt Disney Company’s first partnership with Scentsy. The two companies have partnered for years, creating exclusive Disney-inspired wax warmers, melts, and more. Disney has previously partnered with other controversial MLMs, including LuLaRoe, a legging company under intense scrutiny following an Amazon Prime documentary series investigating its predatory practices.

Of course, the already-existing business partnership is likely part of the plan. Picture it: exclusive scents from Smellephants on Parade Search and Sniff, available from your Scentsy representative, ready to remind you of your Walt Disney World Resort vacation as soon as you arrive home.

Are you excited about Smellephants on Parade Search and Sniff? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.