Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Gets Surprising Update at the Magic Kingdom

Construction on Walt Disney World’s newest ride is right on track!

Related: Classic Magic Kingdom Ride Returns to Original Form

Disney has hit a major milestone at the former site of Splash Mountain, with work well underway on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Disney first revealed this brand-new attraction based on The Princess and the Frog (2009) back in 2020, sending a shockwave throughout the Disney theme park community. Splash Mountain had become not just one of the most iconic legendary Disney attractions ever; it also became one of the most legendary and infamous theme park rides in the world. The decision to permanently close it understandably made quite a few guests sad and/or mad, though some fans took their passions to an extreme level, boycotting The Walt Disney Company as a result. Some fans even created a petition to “Save Splash Mountain.”

Regardless of how fans feel, Walt Disney Imagineering is working hard on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, with Magic Kingdom’s version specifically hitting a major turning point in its construction. In a new video taken by Drew (@DrewDisneyDude), crews can be seen removing parts of the scaffolding surrounding the ride, indicating work is nearly done on the exterior portion of the attraction.

A major milestone for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park — crews are currently removing scaffolding from the majority of the attraction. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YQtaKLIIP6 — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) January 9, 2024

As you can see, Walt Disney Imagineering has made significant progress on this exciting new attraction. When comparing these photos to ones we took late last year, the difference is incredible!

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open sometime this year, though Disney is keeping the official opening date a secret. However, rumors and reports indicate that guests may be able to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure sometime around September 2024. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at both Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park at the original Disneyland Resort.

A third and final version of Splash Mountain remains open at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort and will stay open for the foreseeable future.

Are you looking forward to riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?