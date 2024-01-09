Classic Magic Kingdom Ride Returns to Original Form

A classic Magic Kingdom attraction has officially returned to its normal form, reports share.

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it goes without saying that you have to spend at least one day inside Magic Kingdom Park. As the original Walt Disney World Resort theme park, Magic Kingdom is home to many classic and iconic attractions that have been around for decades, as well as some newer and exciting attractions.

From the sights in Tomorrowland to the thrills of Adventureland to the magic of Fantasyland and everything in between, it’s easy to see why Magic Kingdom remains one of the most popular theme parks in the world.

One thing that fans love about the Disney World park is the nostalgia that comes with it. Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world”, and Space Mountain have all been around for decades, yet they still draw in crowds each and every day.

For those who love the sights and sounds of Disney World, some of the most fun that families will have occurs in Fantasyland at Prince Charming’s Regal Carrousel. The popular attraction anchors right in the middle of Fantasyland, and is located just outside the shadows of Cinderella Castle. For several months, one iconic character has been missing from the attraction, but we can now share that he has finally returned.

Prince Charming’s horse, which is located eight rows behind the sleigh on the outside with green armor and golden tapestry, was removed for renovation several months ago. It’s a little-known fact that this particular horse was designed after Prince Charming’s horse, but reports from Kenny the Pirate confirm that the horse has officially made its return.

Prince Charming’s Regal Carrousel takes visitors on a whimsical journey into the world of fairy tales and fantasy. With its ornate, golden canopy and intricately detailed horses, it exudes regal elegance and charm. Guests of all ages can experience the joy of riding beautifully crafted steeds and other creatures that gracefully circle to the melodic strains of classic Disney tunes.

In addition to Prince Charming’s horse, you can actually spot Cinderella’s horse right next to Prince Charming’s. The biggest thing that sets the horse apart is the golden ribbon on its tail. It’s the only horse with a golden ribbon on the attraction.

What do you think of this Magic Kingdom attraction change? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!