Disney Finally Solves Major TRON Problem in Magic Kingdom

A piece of a Walt Disney World attraction has returned after complaints earlier this year.

Related: Florida Sheriff Reportedly Chases Disney Marathon Runner, Threatens His Wife

TRON Lightcycle / Run finally opened for previews in February of 2023 after multiple years of development and construction. The new ride is a fast and thrilling roller coaster that can be found right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. The ride is immensely popular, with its virtual queue becoming unavailable within minutes. Guests can still purchase an Individual Lightning Lane to experience it but will need to snag a virtual queue boarding pass if they wish to ride it for free.

As is the case with any new ride, attraction, or theme park expansion, TRON Lightcycle / Run stood out considerably against the rest of Magic Kingdom. In the last few months, guests have become more familiar with the attraction, and we have to admit that the roller coaster looks absolutely stunning, especially at night. However, fans were quick to notice that parts of the ride, specifically the queue, had been removed without warning.

When guests get in line for TRON Lightcycle / Run, they enter a dark tunnel that is illuminated with blue lights. This matched the aesthetics of the rest of the ride and helped to immerse guests in the experience despite the queue itself being rather lackluster. However, just a few short months after the roller coaster opened, guests noticed the theming was removed from the tunnel entirely.

This bewildering change came and went without any notice from Disney. Instead of entering an illuminated digital tunnel, guests were simply asked to pass through a dark hallway. Disney faced quite a lot of backlash after this change, with fans calling out the company on X (Twitter).

Disney KNEW the type of abuse that wall was going to take! They obviously did not care. — maverick.jeff.art (@maverickjeffar1) October 17, 2023



However, we’re glad to report that the theming has returned to this area of the queue, as you can see below.

TRON queue entrance lighting has returned #wdw pic.twitter.com/ywSvTNNE9L — Judy Winslow (@JudyWinslow_fm) December 18, 2023



Earlier in 2023, we reported on the ride’s cracking foundation. We also reported on parts of this attraction being held together by duct tape. It’s common for new rides to face issues, but TRON Lightcycle / Run faced a plethora of problems during its initial few months of being open.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is far from the only recent addition at Walt Disney World, with EPCOT also receiving some incredible attractions in the last few years. In 2022, EPCOT became home to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the park’s first-ever roller coaster. In late 2023, EPCOT also became home to Journey of Water Inspired by Moana.

Walt Disney World features four amazing theme parks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and the previously mentioned Magic Kingdom, each offering its own unique rides, attractions, restaurants, snacks, shows, and other magical experiences.

What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World? Do you enjoy TRON Lightcycle / Run?