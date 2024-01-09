Florida Sheriff Reportedly Chases Disney Marathon Runner, Threatens His Wife

A shocking incident involving marathon runners and a Florida sheriff took place at the Walt Disney World Resort.

There are tons of special experiences and events guests can enjoy when they visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From Festival of the Arts at EPCOT to special Halloween and Christmas celebrations at Magic Kingdom, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is constantly offering guests some exciting and magical events to get involved in. Walt Disney World recently hosted its runDisney event, seeing hundreds of passionate fans take on multiple courses across the resort. Events like these are some of the most popular at Disney World, bringing in thousands of guests annually. Each year, runDisney hosts a 5k, 10k, half marathon, and full marathon, allowing guests of all abilities to participate. However, any and all fun quickly vanished from this event over the weekend, with a very troubling incident taking place between guests and a sheriff.

According to a recent report from Ryan Lahiff, a guest who participated in the runDisney event, a Florida deputy chased him when he stepped off the course to approach his wife. Lahiff claims that he stepped off to kiss his wife, which prompted the deputy to chase him and threaten to detain his wife.

Lahiff shared his story on social media, which quickly went viral within the Disney World community. “When my wife and a few other families arrived they were confronted by an immediately aggressive county sheriff,” states Lahiff in the post. “Firstly, he told them no one could spectate in this stretch, even though within sight were about two dozen other spectators. Then he said it was a dangerous position, even though both roads were completely closed to all traffic.”

This is far from where the story ends, however, with another runDisney participant claiming they were approached by the same deputy. The woman, Haley Bombard, claims she also had a very unpleasant experience with him. Bombard said she was trying to find a spot to see her mom while she ran by when the deputy threatened to have her removed. According to both Lahiff and Bombard, the sheriff threatened multiple runners during the day for various reasons.

Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort have not commented on these accusations, nor has the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to monitor this situation and update our story as more information becomes available.