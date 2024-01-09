Cartoon Network Airs Graphic Mickey Mouse Ad Making Fun of Disney

Mickey Mouse has been given the “adult” treatment by Cartoon Network shortly after entering the public domain.

Steamboat Willie entered the public domain at the start of the year, and it didn’t take long at all for some truly shocking stuff to get done to the iconic character. Mickey Mouse made his debut in this cartoon in 1928. However, the Mickey Mouse that we saw in the film is different from other iterations of the character as time progressed. The Walt Disney Company still owns the Mickey Mouse character through a trademark, so that version is safe. Steamboat Willie, on the other hand, is only protected under copyright, meaning anyone and everyone can do whatever they want with the legendary black and white cartoon mouse.

Within the first week of the new year, a horror film based on Steamboat Willie was revealed, as was a horror-themed video game. Horror seems to be the easiest route to go whenever a character enters the public domain, with other classic Disney characters getting the same treatment, like Winnie the Pooh in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023).

In the latest update, Cartoon Network, one of Disney’s oldest rivals in the cartoon world, is poking fun at the mouse.

A new clip that aired on Adult Swim, a programming block operated and owned by Cartoon Network, added fuel to the fire, giving Steamboat Willie the “adult” treatment. The short clip aired on the channel recently, showing the black and white character kissing a sign that reads: “Public Domain B****.”

Adult Swim didn’t have to do Disney like this 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/Z9MSbhGvHj — Physical Media President (@PhysicalMedia_) January 9, 2024

It’s very obvious that Cartoon Network is simply using the notoriety of the character and the situation as a joke and does not plan to do any spin-offs, at least for now. It’s been incredibly interesting to see how the legendary character of Steamboat Willie has been used in the very short time he’s been in the public domain, and we’re sure the future will be just as interesting. We have also seen companies leverage the infamy of Steamboat Willie and the Mickey Mouse character in general in other ways, with Steamboat Willie becoming his own NFT.

