Universal Orlando Experimenting With Closures To Save Money

Universal Studios Florida is reportedly experimenting with delaying the opening of certain rides at to save money.

The oldest of the two theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Florida saw the entirety of its Central Park area (from Hollywood all the way to London) as well as four attractions – Men in Black: Alien Attack, The Simpsons Ride, E.T. Adventure, and Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl – open at 10 a.m. on Monday (January 8), a full hour after the rest of the park.

Related: ‘The Simpsons’ May Finally Be Heading to The Disney Parks

Signs posted in the park simply explained that “the following rides will be open at 10 a.m.,” with the logos of each attraction posted below.

These delayed closures weren’t listed on the Universal Orlando Resort website. According to Universal Parks News Today, these late openings are thought to cut costs during what is typically a slow season for the resort. Opening Central Park and these attractions later than the rest of the park reduces the number of Universal team members required for the first hour of the operating day.

Both E.T. Adventure and Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl already typically open an hour after rope-drop for the rest of the park. However, prior to these changes, guests could still access the areas surrounding the ride. These areas are now blocked off by team members until 10 a.m.

During this time, guests can still visit other areas, such as Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Minion Land.

This practice isn’t uncommon in Florida’s theme parks. Over at Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT used to regularly open World Showcase later than the front section of the park, Future World.

Universal Orlando Resort is currently gearing up to open its third theme park, Epic Universe. Scheduled to debut in 2025, this will include new lands inspired by How to Train Your Dragon (2010) and Universal Classic Monsters, as well as the East Coast’s very own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter area.

Before then, Universal Studios Florida is set to receive a brand-new DreamWorks land later in 2024. This will reportedly feature attractions and experiences inspired by mega franchises such as Shrek, Trolls, and Kung-Fu Panda.

Inside the Magic reached out to Universal Orlando Resort for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

What’s your go-to Universal Orlando Resort ride at rope-drop? Let us know in the comments!