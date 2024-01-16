Disney’s Near $17 Billion Investment Deemed “Boring as H*ll”

EPCOT has previously been marketed as a place of innovation and journeys into imagination at the Walt Disney World Resort, but recent changes have left guests feeling more than a little dissatisfied.

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly invested $17 million in the Florida parks, as noted by CNBC, including the recent EPCOT renovations, some “Blue Sky” projects, as well as the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure retheme.

Related: Travel The World Without A Passport In EPCOT World Showcase!

Per MSNBC, Chairman Josh D’Amaro is “aggressively” focusing in on Disney World, and Disney’s futuristic park is just the tip of the iceberg. D’Amaro reportedly stated,

“This includes things like the transformation of Epcot… It includes things like there’s a new Star Tours attraction coming, we have a new Tiana attraction that’s coming. So, we’re thinking pretty aggressively about where we can take things in Florida.”

While attractions and areas like Communicore Hall and Communicore Plaza are still in the finalization process, many of EPCOT’s newer additions and attractions have already gathered a healthy-sized crowd. However, can Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, truly be the answer to the Disney parks’ recent identity problem?

Although the Disney World park has seen several new additions, and its multi-billion-dollar makeover is nearing its completion, dedicated Disney fans are divided as to whether or not the new EPCOT is a good thing. As Disney steers away from nostalgia and more towards a more “philosophical” approach, many visitors say that the park has lost its sense of wonder.

EPCOT: A Step Forward, or a Step Back?

As EPCOT’s refurb nears its completion on the heels of the International Festival of the Arts, guests on r/WaltDisneyWorld were asked whether the additions improved or worsened their experience. Unfortunately, there were many dissatisfied and demystified customers.

The following question was asked on r/WaltDisneyWorld,

“Nostalgia aside, Do you think EPCOT is better now than it was before the transformation?”

Like many Disney properties, EPCOT relied heavily on a nostalgic flavor in the past, but the brightly-colored, experimental makeover has driven a wedge between fans. While some might call the divergance from the mix of entertainment and education “boring as hell,” many guests find themselves longing for the way things used to be.

Credit: Disneyu/ThePolemicist sorrowfully replies,

“No, I don’t. It went too long with not enough attractions and things to do and ended up becoming a place to binge drink. There are still a lot of empty and run-down areas. There still isn’t much for kids to do and explore (some stuff, but not a lot). I think it could become better, but it’s going to take a long time for Epcot to turn back into a fun and interesting park instead of the place people go to over-eat and -drink.”

To which u/miikwl responds beneath,

“Unpopular answer but I sadly agree. It has become the adult Disney park, a version of Pleasure Island if you will. It’s an all year festival hub. I miss the exploration and education aspect it once had. I still love Epcot & I’m happy to see the continued transformation but it’s not the same Epcot I fell in love with.”

Additionally, u/not_a-replicant addresses the state of EPCOT’s identity when they add,

“I think it is unfortunately worse now, but it’s not terrible. It’s like one classic ride away from regaining its former status. In the next round of renovations, get rid of Mission Space and build the next classic dark ride as a successor to Horizons. Do for dark rides what Guardians did for roller coasters – take it to the next level. Give that inspirational message of hope and a bright future.” Related: Construction Plans Filed For Apparent Site of “EPCOT’s Future World Hotel”

While not the most uplifting response, the guests above do make some good points. While EPCOT might have gotten a new coat of paint, it has indeed become more of a place for festivals and special events. Additionally, newsfeeds have been rife with guest behavior after one two many games of drink around the world.

The Disney parks have always been in a state of continuous change, but sometimes things are popular for a reason. While the direction EPCOT is heading might be subject for debate, one thing that can be said for certain is that the company has invested a substantial amount, and stands to lose billions if guests still aren’t happy.

Has EPCOT changed too much or too little? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!