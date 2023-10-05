Disney Announces Closure of Figment Ride at Disney World

Figment will be closing very soon at Walt Disney World.

EPCOT has changed significantly over the years, becoming the most curious theme park at the entire Walt Disney World Resort. Guests won’t find a plethora of thrill rides or even simple attractions here. Instead, guests are encouraged to become more worldly and explore exciting countries and cultures they may not be able to experience otherwise. From Italy to China, guests have a wide array of cuisine and shopping experiences to look forward to, as well as some truly amazing shows and live entertainment.

Guests can hop aboard Test Track for the fastest ride in all of Walt Disney World or take a slow tour through an innovate greenhouse on Living with the Land. Guests can also enter the iconic EPCOT sphere at the entrance of the park, thanks to stunning Spaceship Earth attraction.

However, EPCOT has an unofficial mascot who stars in his own ride.

While Magic Kingdom has Mickey Mouse, Animal Kingdom has the Na’vi, and Hollywood Studios has Chewbacca, EPCOT is home to one of the most iconic DIsney theme park characters ever: Figment. One part dragon, one part imagination, and all parts purple, this loveable creature was created to physically represent imagination. Figment can be found throughout the Disney parks, in the form of merchandise mostly. But at EPCOT, Figments stars in his own attraction, that being Journey Into Imagination with Figment. Over the last few decades, this ride has become a cult classic among fans, with others absolutely despising it.

The ride itself is very dated and doesn’t offer much in the way of “fun.” However, Figment is still a beloved and cherished part of Disney Park history, especially at EPCOT.

Unfortunately, this ride will be closing very soon.

This attraction has certainly seen better days and looks especially dated when compared to newer rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. It’s been rumored for many years that Disney was getting ready to completely overhaul the attraction, which wouldn’t have been the first time Figment has undergone a major facelift. There have been three versions of the ride since opening, with the current iteration being one of the more infamous rides at Walt Disney World.

EPCOT is no stranger to overhauls and facelifts, with the entire park currently in the middle of its biggest transformation yet. Part of this transformation includes new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This ride opened in 2022 and became EPCOT’s first roller coaster.

Later this month, EPCOT will also be home to Disney’s Moana franchise, with Journey of Water Inspired by Moana opening at the end of October.

Unfortunately, Figment’s upcoming closure is quite brief, indicating nothing major will be taking place. Journey Into Imagination with Figment will be closing on October 10 and will reopen on October 11, 2023, with the entire refurbishment set to only last one day.

Disney’s full statement can be seen below:

On October 10, 2023, Journey Into Imagination With Figment will be closed for routine maintenance, and will reopen on October 11. While the attraction is unavailable, all other areas and offerings of the Imagination! Pavilion will remain open to Guests.

Do you enjoy Figment? Who's your favorite Disney theme park character?