The Year’s Best New Movie Has a ‘Star Wars’ Cameo

The Creator, the new science fiction movie by Gareth Edwards, secretly has a cameo from one of the best Star Wars characters of all time.

It was not all that long ago that Gareth Edwards was a valuable part of the Lucasfilm family. He directed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), which was written by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy (from a story by John Knoll and Gary Whitta) and quickly became one of the most acclaimed new films set in a galaxy far, far away.

Since then, it has been rumored that Disney has desperately been trying to get the filmmaker back for a new Star Wars project, while he has claimed to have already rejected new projects for Lucasfilm.

Instead, he has hopped over to 20th Century Studios (yet another arm of Disney) and made The Creator, a new film with Chris Weitz that is getting rave reviews for its epically realized visuals and themes of AI and humanity.

The film stars John David Washington alongside Ken Watanabe, Gemma Chan, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and also one other secret star: reprogrammed Imperial assassin droid K-2SO from Edwards’ own Rogue One.

Well, it might not be so much a “starring” role as a hidden cameo. In a recent interview with The Direct, The Creator VFX Supervisor Jay Cooper and Onset VFX Supervisor Andrew Roberts revealed that K-2SO appears in the new film, though audiences might have to look closely.

Jay Cooper says, “We have an Easter egg of K-2SO [from Star Wars: Rogue One] in the movie as well. But you know, you’re gonna have to find that one on your own… It’s in there. I can circle it if I’m given the chance.”

K-2SO first appeared in Rogue One, voiced and motion captured by Alan Tudyk, and instantly became a fan-favorite character for his dry wit and the contrast between his intimidating mechanical structure and his fussy attitude. If you have not seen Rogue One, think of him as a cross between C-3PO and a Terminator.

Since Rogue One, K-2SO has appeared in numerous other Star Wars projects, including a comic book titled Star Wars: Rogue One – Cassian and K-2SO, which went into the background of the droid and the Rebellion spy played by Diego Luna. K-2SO also appears (once again performed by Alan Tudyk) in the Disneyland Resort virtual reality experience Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire. He is also rumored to appear in the second season of Andor, the Disney+ series.

However, the character’s cameo in The Creator is a rare example of a Star Wars character appearing in a non-Lucasfilm project, so it is likely extremely well-hidden. Keep your eyes peeled!

Should Gareth Edwards direct another Star Wars movie? Have you found the cameo in The Creator? Tell us in the comments below, but no spoilers!