PHOTOS: Princess Tiana Covers Splash Mountain in Flowers

All-new photos from Walt Disney World Resort show Splash Mountain well into its transformation to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog (2009) themed ride officially opens at Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park later this year.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @bioreconstruct recently shared multiple photos of construction progress on the ride, taken on December 31. Most notably, the top of the formerly brown mountain is now covered in flowers and greenery:

Flower-covered top of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom.

“A look at the flower at top of Tiana’s Bayou adventure,” the X user wrote. “Leaves have color variations. Many of these artificial plants seem to be connected by strings.”

The greenery already blends in with the nearby trees, much like Splash Mountain did. From @bioreconstruct:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure blends in with the tree line, as seen across the Rivers of America.

The guest hinted that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure might have a small homage to the gnarly tree stump that used to sit atop Splash Mountain:

This photo shows the majority of the completed exterior features on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Disney Parks fans who haven’t had the chance to visit Walt Disney World Resort were excited about the construction progress.

“I’m glad for it to be given an overhaul and to see how lovely it’s already looking,” u/BloodyCuts wrote on Reddit.

“It looks beautiful,” u/dankblonde agreed. “I can’t wait to see it in person soon!!”

But others are worried about the interior design of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

“With how boring the plot of the ride sounds and how the interior looks, no matter how pretty the exterior is im just scared how cheapened out and boring the ride will be compared to Splash,” u/Far_Mention8943 said.

“Splash was my favorite ride but was showing its age,” u/Grins111 wrote. “I just hope they do this well. If they cheap out and do screens is going to be horrible.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in late 2024 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Get ready to go down to New Orleans–Princess Tiana is “Almost There!”

What Was Splash Mountain?

The Song of the South (1946) themed log flume ride closed in January after years of complaints about its controversial source material. The widely banned film is often criticized for a sanitized, racist depiction of Black American life post-Civil War. Fans of the theme park Briar Patch can travel to Tokyo Disney Resort, where Walt Disney Imagineering hasn’t announced plans to retheme Splash Mountain.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” Disneyland Resort once wrote of Splash Mountain. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

What are you hoping Walt Disney Imagineers include on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.