Disney Park Officially Under Extended Closure, 6-Day Shut Down Confirmed

A family wearing hats, walking away from the camera at Blizzard Beach Water Park in Walt Disney World Resort

Credit: Disney

Extreme weather continues to strike Disney World, as a popular park is now under an extended closure through early January.

It appears that, despite Queen Elsa’s iconic song in Disney’s Frozen (2013), the cold did bother us anyway, as extreme weather conditions have extended the closure of the popular Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, now set to remain shut down through Tuesday, January 2, with the park’s operating hours remaining subject to change without notice.

Olaf and Snowgies at Blizzard Beach
Credit: Disney

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park officially shut down on December 28 for a four-day closure due to cold weather in the area, remaining closed through New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately, as extreme weather continues to impact Orlando, Florida, this closure has been extended for two more days, with the park now being unavailable for Guests on New Year’s Day, January 1, and January 2.

At the time of publishing, the official Disney World website stated that Blizzard Beach would resume operations on January 3 from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. However, this schedule can be modified if weather conditions don’t improve in Orlando, possibly extending the park’s closure.

Pluto, Goofy, Minnie, and Mickey by the water at Blizzard Beach
Credit: Disney

The National Weather Service issued a “Hazardous Weather Outlook” for East Central Florida, warning residents and visitors about excessive cold impact with much cooler air spreading across the area starting today, December 29, and advising them to “dress appropriately for the colder temperatures.”

This advisory will reportedly continue through Thursday, January 4, with colder-than-normal temperatures impacting the area this weekend and possible frost on Saturday and Sunday nights, mainly in wind-protected, rural inland areas.

Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and Universal Studios Florida icons and entrances together
Credit: Universal

In response to the inclement weather in the Orlando area, Universal Orlando Resort will also temporarily cease operations at Universal’s Volcano Bay, the resort’s water theme park, with a closure from Wednesday, December 28, through Saturday, December 30.

Over the past weeks, the only operational water theme park in Disney World — as Typhoon Lagoon is closed down for the winter season — has faced an intermittent operating schedule with multiple closures, some of them extending longer than initially anticipated.

Will this closure affect your visit to Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

