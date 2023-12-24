New Walt Disney Attraction Facing Technical Issues in Disney World

Disney World recently made some changes to a statue honoring Walt Disney.

Related: Disney Files Damaging New Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis

Walt Disney is honored inside the actual Disney theme parks in numerous ways. From signs and photos, Walt Disney Imagineering made it a top priority to ensure Walt’s legacy was honored and remembered, from Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, to Shanghai Disneyland in China. By far, the most prominent way Walt is honored at the Disney in the parks is in statue form, with multiple iron and copper recreations of the legendary businessman and storyteller sprinkled throughout various locations. As soon as guests walk down Main Street, U.S.A., they’re greeted with the iconic “Partners” statue, which depicts Walt waving to guests as he holds Mickey Mouse’s hand.

For decades, this has been one of the most popular spots to take photos, so much so that a brand-new statue was unveiled earlier this year at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

A Partners statue can be found at Magic Kingdom, but EPCOT is now home to a brand-new statue rendition of Walt Disney. As part of EPCOT’s massive overhaul that began several years ago, a new statue debuted in 2023 at World Celebration Gardens. This land is one of four themed areas in EPCOT, the other three being World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase.

Guests have the opportunity to get up and close with Walt as he takes a seat right in front of Spaceship Earth, giving guests a stunning vista to capture a photo. “Walt the Dreamer” has become a popular destination to snap a quick photo at EPCOT, but recently underwent some changes.

Earlier this week, one light was turned off in front of the statue, either by accident or on purpose. It’s possible that four bright lights did not correctly illuminate the photo spot, so one was turned off. However, fans are now noticing that Walt is not illuminated at all anymore during the nighttime.

Tonight all four lights were off at Dreamers Point! https://t.co/tRnqgJc7hH pic.twitter.com/3My7OelbKc — ParkTwister🎄 (@ParkTwister) December 20, 2023

We aren’t sure if this is deliberate or a malfunction with EPCOT’s new lighting package, which has caused a lot of headaches for Disney engineers lately. We hope that whatever the problem may be is fixed soon, as this is a great spot for fans of The Walt Disney Company and its theme parks.

As we said, EPCOT is currently undergoing some major changes, with brand-new lands and attractions being added to the historic theme park. The newest experiences at the park are Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a thrilling roller coaster. Journey of Water inspired by Moana is a great attraction for guests of all ages to enjoy, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is a great immersive dark ride you won’t want to miss!

Have you had a chance to take a photo with Walt in Disney World?