Universal Orlando Park Announces Multi-Day Shut Down Ahead of New Year’s Eve Crowds

If you’re a fan of the Disney or Universal theme parks, you already know that the time between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is the busiest time of year. Wait times soar as thousands of people crowd into the parks to celebrate the holiday season and ring in the New Year, often leading to the parks reaching capacity and turning guests away. In years past, both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT have denied guests entry due to overcrowding, although this year, Universal Orlando will also be closing the gates to one of its parks ahead of the New Year.

It’s not quite as common for Universal to close one of its parks during this time of year, as both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT put on a dazzling New Year’s Eve fireworks show and celebration, drawing a bigger crowd of guests than Universal Orlando typically does. However, it does appear as though Universal is reaching capacity in some areas, with its 2-Park Universal Express Unlimited Pass already sold out for today and tomorrow, with pass prices nearing $400 for Friday, December 29. Similarly, Disney’s Genie+ sold out for Hollywood Studios this week and has consistently reached record-high prices.

Ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, both Walt Disney World and Universal have announced closures of their parks, although shockingly, not due to crowds. Earlier this week, it was announced that Blizzard Beach Water Park would be closing down for four days due to the low temperatures and colder weather sweeping through Orlando. Earlier today, Universal announced Volcano Bay would be doing the same in a tweet shared to X/Twitter.

“Weather Update Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Thursday, December 28 – Saturday, December 30, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels.”

The “inclement weather” in question is the lower temperatures expected through the weekend, with highs around 60 degrees but lows around 45, definitely a little too chilly to be enjoying a water park, even in Orlando. However, the cooler temperatures will probably bring some much-needed relief to guests at the parks dealing with the anticipated crowds during the weekend. Currently, Volcano Bay does appear to be open on the 31st, although they could follow Disney’s lead and close again for weather. This also isn’t the first time this season the water park has closed due to weather, spending a few days earlier in December closed to guests as well.

The weekend’s chilly temperatures mark the coldest days of the year for the theme park capital of the Sunshine State, including a breeze that’s expected to make the already cool temps feel even colder. For Orlando locals, the blast of arctic air can be refreshing, especially during the holidays, but for guests traveling from their own winter wonderlands, the forecast may not be so welcoming. Be prepared if you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, or even SeaWorld this weekend. Make sure to bring sweatshirts and even jackets, and maybe leave the bathing suits at home this time.

