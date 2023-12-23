Disney World Paid Service Reaches Record-High as Holiday Crowds Arrive

The Disney World Genie Plus (Genie+) service has again reached a record-high price. Christmas is just a few days away, meaning the crowds will swarm to the Disney theme parks. A paid Disney service has already reached an all-time high, matching pricing seen this past summer.

Genie Plus (Genie+) Reaches All-Time High at Walt Disney World Resort Again

Inside The Magic reported on the record-high prices for the Disney World Genie Plus (Genie+) in April. Disney’s paid add-on to the free Genie service gives guests front-of-the-line access to high-traffic attractions and shows. As of this year, the price for this service reached $22 and was available for purchase throughout the day without selling out. Genie+ reached a record high of $35 for the paid service this year, beating out the previous contender of $22.

As of 7:30 a.m. this morning, Genie+ reached the $35 record-high just days before the Christmas crowds peaked. The prices have gone up several dollars, indicating that the crowd levels will be getting much higher in the coming days as we get closer to Christmas Day.

Genie+ Explained

As mentioned, Disney Genie+ is a system used at Disney theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort to enhance the guest experience by offering a paid service that allows visitors to access certain attractions with shorter wait times. Guests can purchase Disney Genie+ as an add-on to their park admission ticket. The cost varies depending on the park and date.

Once in the park, guests can use the Disney Genie+ service to select a limited number of attractions each day from a list of participating rides and experiences. These attractions typically include popular rides and character meet-and-greets. Instead of waiting in the regular standby lines, Genie+ users can join a virtual queue for the selected attractions. This allows them to enjoy other experiences in the park while waiting for their turn.

After using the Genie+ service for the initial selections, guests can make additional selections throughout the day, subject to availability. Some versions of Disney Genie+ may also include features such as Disney PhotoPass downloads and augmented reality lenses for interactive experiences.

The Christmas season at Disney World transforms the already enchanting theme parks into a magical winter wonderland. From mid-November to early January, the parks are adorned with dazzling holiday decorations featuring iconic Disney characters and festive lights illuminating the night. Special holiday-themed parades, live performances, and breathtaking fireworks displays captivate visitors with the spirit of the season.

Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom is transformed into a shimmering ice palace, while EPCOT’s World Showcase showcases holiday traditions from around the globe. Guests can enjoy special character meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and beloved Disney characters dressed in festive attire. The parks also host special seasonal events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, offering exclusive entertainment and treats. The Christmas season at Disney World is when the magic of Disney combines with the joy of the holidays, creating cherished memories for visitors of all ages.

What are your thoughts on Disney World Genie Plus reaching a record price high again?