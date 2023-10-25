‘Song of the South’ Re-Release Gains Supportive Development

Song of the South (1947) has long since been a bad mark on the Walt Disney Company’s history, and the studio has gone to great extremes to hide it. However, could there actually be support for it?

There’s no denying it: Song of the South is perhaps Disney’s most infamous and scandalous property, even before the days of The Black Cauldron (1985) or Strange World (2022). As much as the studio has tried to bury it, conceal it, and even sink its popular theme park attraction, the film still lingers in the public consciousness in spite of thousands never having seen it.

It’s become something of an urban legend, a Disney movie so scandalous that they have to pull it from all marketing and keep it under lock and key definitely sounds like something far-fetched. And yet, there are many with fond memories of the film who want to see it restored.

Based on the stories collected by Joel Chandler Harris, the film has been heavily criticized for its racial portrayals, inaccurate descriptions of the American South during the Reconstruction era, and several reportedly hurtful stereotypes. Yet Disney fans still think it has its place amongst the rest of the studio’s work.

Could Song of the South Come to Disney+?

Inside the Magic recently covered the possibility of Disney re-releasing the film in the wake of the company’s 100th anniversary. If Disney truly wants to acknowledge the films that made it a household name, it needs to admit to its mistakes and missteps as well.

That being said, the response from readers was not only vocal but unexpectedly supportive as well. So much so that it’s enough to make many, including this writer, wonder if the movie actually has a place in the Disney library.

That’s not to say Song of the South is a 100% perfect film, far from it. However, the success of the movie was instrumental in the development of the Disney brand. While few modern audiences can identify the film, thousands have taken a plunge down Splash Mountain, and there are very few who don’t know the tune of “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”

The comments section surrounding the coverage almost entirely favored the film’s return, even if only to combat the “woke” mob. However, many readers made excellent points regarding its restoration.

A user identified as “Sherri” shares thoughts echoed by multiple users when she writes,

“Yes, I think it should come out of the vault. We can’t have it both ways. As someone who is adamantly against banning books, it would be sheer hypocrisy to keep this banned. All connections to the ride are gone. Parents and adults should be able to make their own decisions.”



Further down, “Rene Muñoz” takes a more direct approach when they add,