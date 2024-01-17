It appears as if the 1000th Happy Haunt will have to wait, as Disney is delaying the closure of one of their Haunted Mansion rides.

For many years, The Walt Disney Company has maintained an unparalleled standing in the realm of theme park entertainment. It has consistently strived to provide exceptional experiences to visitors, incorporating state-of-the-art technology across its diverse parks around the globe.

Disney’s excellence in innovation is widely recognized, exemplified by the integration of new technology. Augmented reality elements in attractions like the Haunted Mansion and the utilization of advanced drone technology in their acclaimed nighttime shows are but a few examples. Despite Disney’s steadfast dedication to quality, there may still be occasions where this exceptional standard is not fully achieved.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has gained renown as “The Happiest Place On Earth,” a phrase coined by Walt Disney and consistently upheld throughout the company’s history.

Over time, Disney’s influence expanded globally, encompassing destinations such as the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. The reach of the Disney Resort brand extended even further, spanning iconic locations like the Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Disneyland Paris Resort.

Disneyland Paris’ “Haunted Mansion” to Close

Adhering to Walt Disney’s principle of continual improvement, often referred to as “plussing,” Disney parks consistently embrace advancements. This latest wave of commitment to high standards and “constantly going above and beyond” can be seen in Disneyland Paris Resort’s very own unique Haunted Mansion — as the “Wild West” variant, Phantom Manor, is slated to close for refurbishment.

Retaining many iconic features from the original Haunted Mansion concept like Madame Leota’s Seance Room, the Endless Corridor, the Ballroom, and even the Portrait Corridor, guests to Paris’ unique Phantom Manor get a taste of other Mansion rides, with distinct Frontierland theming and story tied to nearby Big Thunder Mountain.

Reporter DLP Report recently shared the latest changes for refurbishment in the former EuroDisney park.

Previously, it was reported that Phantom Manor in Disneyland Park’s Frontierland would close from March 11-22, 2024, Now however it appears as if Disney is keen to delay this refurbishment a whole week later, to begin on March 18 until March 29, 2024:

An update: the Phantom Manor closure has moved by a week: March 18-29.

Disney is renowned for its impeccable presentation and pristine building facades. Walt Disney’s dedication to cleanliness and aesthetics was so intense that even Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion was prohibited from having a visibly worn and crumbling exterior.

Although Phantom Manor does not exactly follow that ethos, having a noticeably spooky exterior, it’s inevitable that some maintenance or “plussing” still needs to be carried out for the beloved ride.

Phantom Manor is marked as “available” for the week of March 11-17 on the Disneyland Paris official website.

