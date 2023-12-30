Changes Reportedly Made To Moldy EPCOT Building

Walt Disney Imagineers finally repaired a broken lighting effect at The Seas building at EPCOT, years after the illusion disappeared. The pavilion is home to The Seas With Nemo & Friends attraction, Turtle Talk With Crush, Coral Reef Restaurant, and hundreds of marine animals, including sea turtles, manatees, and more.

Alongside The Land, The Seas is central to the theme park’s World Nature neighborhood but has suffered a tumultuous few years. Soon after construction finished on the refurbished dolphin habitat, the building’s name changed from The Living Seas to The Seas. In July, guests noticed what appeared to be black mold on the building’s exterior.

This week, though, Walt Disney World Resort guest Tom (@waltdisneyworldparks on TikTok) shared this clip of an exciting update at The Seas. Walt Disney Imagineering allegedly repaired lighting effects that make guests feel like they’re underwater:

Waves graced “bubbles” on the ceiling of The Seas, enhancing the impact of the dark blue walls and carpet. This effect hasn’t worked in years, and many guests lost hope that it would ever return amid numerous construction delays at EPCOT. Disney Parks fans were pleasantly surprised to see the nautical lighting return.

“Wow they fixed something,” @travelagentwilliam wrote.

“Good to see small fixes can go a long way on guest experience,” said @wheelsee.

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment on the updated lighting at The Seas building in EPCOT.

