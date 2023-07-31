Concerns Arise Over Disney World’s Newest Attraction

Concerns are rising over the newest attraction at Walt Disney World Resort.

If you’ve been to Disney World in the last few years, you’ve likely noticed the new developments taking place at several different theme parks. Disney opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019 and followed that up by opening Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind are the newest additions at EPCOT, and TRON Lightcycle / Run just opened this past spring in Magic Kingdom.

Of course, the construction never stops, and there are already more plans on the docket.

Disney World permanently closed down Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Though the attraction is currently experiencing some difficulties in construction, it is expected to open in late 2024. The next attraction to open, though, is Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. The new attraction is a walkthrough experience that will be located in World Nature. Disney Imagineers have been hard at work getting the theming set for the upcoming attraction, and it is now open to Disney Cast Members for previews. This means we could be seeing it open for others very soon.

Now, new photos have come forward showing what the area looks like with people inside and, with those photos, have also come concerns.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared an aerial photo of Journey of Water, where we can see Cast Members previewing the new area. As you can see in the photo, it is completely closed off, meaning there is one entrance and one exit, rather than this being an area that you can walk through and leave without making the entire circle.

Aerial photo of special Guests in a preview of Journey of Water.

This brought a myriad of complaints and concerns from Disney World fans.

“Should have been an expansion to the Seas pavilion and a new dolphin exhibit… just saying,” one fan said.

Another Disney Park fan said that the theming doesn’t fit EPCOT and that this would’ve been much more suitable for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort instead.

“This does not belong in EPCOT. In fact, this should have maybe been put in at the Poly, since Moana has already thrown up all over it anyway,” they said.

While there are some fans who are concerned about the new experience and what it will do to the overall theme of EPCOT– which Disney has already planned to change in a major way– that doesn’t change the fact that it’s coming soon.

Here’s how Disney describes Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

“Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, learn about the importance of water and discover its playful personality—just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is scheduled to open within World Nature—the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty and balance of the natural world.”

What are your thoughts on the major changes coming to EPCOT? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!