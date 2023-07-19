Disney World Building Appears Infested With Black Mold

Walt Disney World Resort might be The Most Magical Place on Earth, but many Guests report dwindling satisfaction at the Central Florida Disney Parks. Staffing shortages, poor attraction maintenance, and rising costs have all led to countless Guest complaints. As The Walt Disney Company strives to be as profitable as possible, Guests are beginning to get fed up, leading to one of Walt Disney World’s slowest summers in years.

Now, it appears Walt Disney World Resort neglects to care for its show buildings. Days ago, Guests reported that Spaceship Earth at EPCOT was damaged by lightning after a storm rolled through the area. A black stain on the structure remains – whether it’s soot or natural debris is unknown.

A recent photo from Twitter user @bioreconstruct shows The Seas With Nemo & Friends building in EPCOT’s World Nature neighborhood in even worse shape. The picture shows the back of the building, but the area is still in full Guest view from the Monorail platform.

A certain amount of natural discoloration and dirt is expected outside, especially in swampy Central Florida. But multiple fans expressed concern that this appeared to be an unaddressed black mold infestation, which could pose a health hazard for nearby Guests and Disney Cast Members.

Aside from the alleged mold, metal parts of The Seas seem to be rusting from rain. On the right side of the photo, an entire wall appears impacted by various levels of rust and decay.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t commented on allegations of mold at The Seas in EPCOT. Inside the Magic will report any updates to this developing story.

Have you noticed mold at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.