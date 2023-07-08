The Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion is one of the most fascinating, versatile, all-in-one EPCOT attractions and one you can easily spend hours on end at.

Easily the most well-versed of all Disney World Parks, you may decide to buy Disney EPCOT tickets (and make reservations) for more than just one day. That’s because there’s so much to see and do here, from the more popular callouts to those hidden gem experiences alike. And the Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion definitely fits into the latter category in more ways than one.

Located in the World Nature neighborhood, many know this as the place to find those two distinct attractions featuring Nemo and Friends at EPCOT. But there are plenty of other profuse offerings to explore inside, making it a diverse pursuit that can be enjoyed even during bad weather (like those sudden rain showers you need to duck indoors for). Do you know about everything the Seas with Nemo & Friends has to offer? Here at Inside the Magic, we’re presenting this list of everything to enjoy at this multi-faceted marvel.

The Seas with Nemo & Friends Ride

Let’s go for the most obvious first—the Pavilion’s namesake attraction. It’s a slow-moving dark ride experience that can be enjoyed by Guests of all ages, including the youngest visitors. For this Finding Nemo-inspired endeavor, you and your riding party board a Clamobile for a familiar adventure through “The Seas with Nemo and Friends.” Inspired by the first film, but presented in an all-new way, you get to see the events centering around Nemo and Friends play out as a fun fishy feature.

Turtle Talk with Crush

Not to be undone, some other notable Finding Nemo friends have featured attractions in this Pavilion as well. One of the best-known longstanding interactive experiences to take to here is Turtle Talk with Crush. As you’d expect, the show’s star is none other than that totally tubular turtle Crush, featured in both Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016). For this presentation, Guests of all ages are welcomed into a large dark theater space with a screen likened to a massive aquarium setup. Then you see Crush and many other fishy familiars swim on by sharing a word or two, impressing onlookers with their keen real-time observations. During each unique session, Crush answers questions from audience members. No two experiences are ever the same.

Check Out Bruce’s Shark World

There’s even an exciting interactive play area onsite, themed after that not-so-menacing shark Bruce. Doubling as a play site and walkthrough exhibit, it’s an excellent place to check out. Along the way, you will learn some pretty fascinating facts about sharks. And who can pass on the opportunity to strike a pose in that gigantic shark mouth?

Embark on a Complimentary Scavenger Hunt

Another fun activity is going on a self-guided Dory-themed scavenger hunt. You’ll see complimentary scavenger hunt booklets upon exiting the Nemo ride. Solve clues as you follow leads through the aquarium, earning stickers and learning fishy facts.

Shop at SeaBase Alpha

Don’t forget to snag some marine-themed mementos and memorabilia while you’re here. You can do so at SeaBase Alpha—the Pavilion’s resident riparian gift shop. From Finding Nemo-themed merch to other aquatic options, you’ll undoubtedly want something to remember your special experience by.

Explore the Aquarium

The amazingly massive aquarium housed within the walls of the Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion is its most notable crowning glory. Spanning an impressive 5.7 million gallons, the aquarium is home to thousands of diverse sea animals at any given time. It’s one of the largest man-made ocean environments in the world and even houses a living coral reef!

There are numerous viewing areas throughout the impressive aquarium setup, including a circular window area on the second level. Here you can also watch animal feedings when they take place and see trainers working with creatures in the water. There’s also a special manatee rehabilitation area.

Sure, there are other aquariums close to Disney World, like SEA LIFE Orlando and the Florida Aquarium in Tampa, but this one is actually on Disney property, making it a convenient option for Guests looking to keep things localized.

Dine at the Coral Reef Restaurant

You can literally end up spending hours here, which means you’re likely to get hungry after a while. Fortunately, the Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion is also home to a unique table-service restaurant rightfully called the Coral Reef. While primarily specializing in seafood, lovers of land fare will find plenty of options as well. But if we’re being honest here, the restaurant’s biggest draw isn’t the menu, per se, but the fact that the dining room is surrounded by massive windows looking out towards that impressive aquarium setup we were telling you about. It’s truly a breathtaking experience, dining as a menagerie of marine life swims on by!

Dolphins in Depth

There are quite a few behind-the-scenes extra engagements Guests may sign up for here as well. One such offering is the EPCOT Seas Adventures—Dolphins in Depth experience. For it, Groups of eight or fewer embark on a two-hour up close and personal encounter with EPCOT’s resident dolphins. You’ll even get into the water, yourself, alongside the dolphins for 30 minutes of the experience!

Guests take note, this extra comes at a cost of $199 per person (not including tax).

DiveQuest

Another excellent experience, reserved solely for those Guests who are certified SCUBA divers, is EPCOT Seas Adventures—DiveQuest. For this undertaking, you’ll get to spend 40 minutes underwater in the very aquarium most Guests only ever gawk at as onlookers. It’s the ultimate underwater encounter that literally puts you right in the heart of all the aquatic action.

The cost of this experience is $219 per person (not including tax).

We hope we’ve inspired you to add spending more time at the Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion to your must-do list for EPCOT. Let us know in the comments if you have any questions about what we’ve covered or want to know more about a particular topic.