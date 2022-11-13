Popular Disney World Ride “Doomed,” Left in Bad Shape

A popular Disney World ride has been left in bad shape.

There are plenty of beloved attractions to experience when visiting Walt Disney World Resort. You can enjoy iconic rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, as well as many more exciting new attractions like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

One of the most popular areas to explore at Disney World is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In Galaxy’s Edge, you can enjoy many fun Star Wars-themed experiences, including two world-class attractions in Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

However, it seems many Disney Park Guests have noticed the attraction has been having its fair share of malfunctions, including breakdowns and evacuations, over the last year. Many fans have said they feel the ride is “doomed” to end up in B-Mode forever.

“It sucks because if you’ve seen A mode once, getting stuck in B-Mode is so underwhelming,” one Guest said in a social media thread. “Like there was no way for them to spice it up at all? Kylo using “the force” doesn’t even feel as immersive as A-mode.”

One Guest said they’ve noticed that there are many areas of the ride that don’t seem to be working.

“I’ve been on it in both A and B modes and do I remember correctly that the ride vehicle still does the little stop-and-go jukes as if the cannons are firing and moving lol? They really need to stop cheaping out on repairs.”

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

When you enter the attraction, you’re accepting a mission from the Resistance.

Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.