“How Strange Is This?” Guest Rides EPCOT Attraction Solo

EPCOT is one of the more diverse Parks at Walt Disney World Resort. Here, Guests can learn all about the different cultures, food, and festivities of several countries, as well as nature and the world around them.

Living with the Land is one of these attractions that Guests can learn a lot about nature and farming. Located in World Nature at EPCOT, Guests can ride a boat and learn about the history of farming while gliding past greenhouses.

However, one Guest in particular had a unique experience on this ride.

A new TikTok from @disneyparksdiy shows that they had the entire boat on the Living with the Land attraction to themselves, with no one else around.

The poster says that this experience has happened twice within the last week at EPCOT, stating that going on rides after 8 p.m. seems to do the trick.

Commenters were surprised that this happened, and many expressed that they would love the experience of riding alone on an attraction, not just this one but other attractions throughout Disney World as well, such as the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom.

Other users commented that this has in fact happened to them on Living with the Land, as well as several others attractions like Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom and Mickey’s PhilharMagic at Magic Kingdom.

Some commenters seemed to believe the reason for the ride being empty around this time is because others are watching fireworks after 8 p.m., which they believe is the best time to hit the rides at the Disney Parks.

Other users warned that this situation might change in about a week, when the entire Park is decked out for the holidays and more visitors flock to the Parks for all the holiday festivities.

In case you’ve never visited the Living with the Land attraction, here is the official description from Walt Disney World:

See firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques and cross-breeding high-yield crops to help feed a growing planet. Discover a cornucopia of fruits and veggies from around the world—some modified to jaw-dropping effect. Feast your eyes on edible food crops from around the world. Glimpse hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm. On this eye-opening tour, you’ll be inspired by a hopeful vision of farming’s future.

Have you ever been on Living with the Land or another Disney Parks ride alone? What was your experience like?