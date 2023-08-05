International Guest Shares Disappointment in Disney World’s Condition

An international Guest recently shared his disappointment after visiting Disney World and witnessing the Park’s current condition, learning a lesson about the Orlando Resort the hard way.

With timeless rides and attractions like the Haunted Mansion, "it's a small world," and Pirates of the Caribbean, immersive lands and experiences, world-class entertainment offerings, unmatched shopping locations, and more, it's easy to see why Walt Disney World Resort is the Most Magical Place on Earth.

However, a recent experience was less-than-magical for an international Guest who was disappointed to witness the Park’s current condition and learned a lesson the hard way.

Jason Verspaget (@jasonverspaget) recently shared his experience visiting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, saying that his experience at the Park was “not what [he] was expecting,” inevitably showing his disappointment in the Park’s current condition.

Yes, we have seen multiple ride breakdowns and closures across Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — but Jason was shocked and disappointed to see grey skies and showers throughout his day at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

“We’re sharing a poncho right now. This is absolutely not what I signed up for,” said the international Guest as he walked through Fantasyland and Tomorrowland, passing The Barnstormer, the Fantasyland station of the Walt Disney World Railroad, and the new Tomorrowland roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run. “I’m not even gonna lie, I think this is the wettest I’ve been in weeks,” he continued, while another party member commented, “It’s like being in England again.”

“I paid a lot to get here, and it’s raining every single day,” commented the Guest in disappointment before running to meet his friends — which already sounded like a bad idea at Disney World, more so in heavy rain. “I may or may not have just fallen flat on my ass,” said Jason laughing, adding that he almost took a man down with him. A hard way to learn a Disney Parks lesson, for sure, but there’s a reason why running in the Parks is strongly discouraged.

Despite the disappointment and the current weather conditions striking Disney World, Jason seemed to enjoy visiting the Magic Kingdom. You can see Jason’s video below.

I almost took a man down with me don’t run in the parks kids! #disneyworld #rain #fail

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been severely struck by harsh weather, causing floods and ride closures across the Parks and ruining the experience for many Guests who don’t particularly enjoy a rainy day at Disney World. But there isn’t much we can do when the Sunshine State loses its blue skies. Disneyland Paris also dealt with severe weather recently, putting Guests at risk and forcing Cast Members to take immediate action.

