Guests Nearly Crushed by Disney Park Wall Collapse

Floridians often say Walt Disney World Resort is the safest place to be during a hurricane. Between newer, storm-proof buildings and proactive safety procedures, some locals book Disney Resort hotel rooms rather than staying at home! But a recent incident suggests that the same isn’t true for another Disney Park, Disneyland Paris Resort.

Disneyland Paris, formerly EuroDisney, opened in 1992 to public protest among the French. Many felt it was wrong to Disney-fy the historic European city. The Disney Parks suffered a rough few decades under third-party ownership, only becoming profitable when The Walt Disney Company regained majority ownership in 2017. Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park offer some of the same attractions as the United States Disney Parks as well as their own exclusive rides and unique take on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Chessy, France, the suburb of Paris where Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village are located, saw wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Wednesday. Disney Cast Members removed fragile exterior decorations on rides, took down umbrellas, and reinforced delicate structures in preparation for the inclement weather.

“🔧 A lot of preventive measures around the parks today to avoid any accidents due to very strong winds,” @DLPReport wrote on Twitter, sharing photos from the European Disney Parks:

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. As Disneyland Park (Paris) and Walt Disney Studios Park remained open to Guests, a temporary construction wall collapsed under the wind. Guests were photographed just feet away from the fallen structure.

“🔧 Oops (strong winds today),” said @DLPReport.

Luckily, it appears no one was injured when the heavy wooden wall fell. Disneyland Paris Resort hasn’t commented publicly on wind damage to the Disney Parks, but no permanent structures seem to have been impacted.

