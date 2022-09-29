Disney Characters Comfort, Distract Young Guests During Hurricane

Central Florida is expected to experience the worst of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday night. Still, Walt Disney World Resort is doing its best to make a positive experience for trapped Resort hotel Guests.
A Guest (@canto030) staying at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort shared a photo of Disney characters Goofy, Max, Chip, and Dale watching Mickey Mouse animated shorts with kids in the lobby:
Delayed return to Canada due to hurricane. When I was relaxing at the hotel, Goofy, Max, and Chipdale appeared at the hotel! ! glad! Everyone watching anime in the lobby lol 🤣 [Translated from Japanese by Google]
ハリケーンの影響でカナダ帰国を延期。ホテルでまったりしてたらホテルにグーフィー、マックス、チップデールが！！うれしー！
みんなでロビーでアニメ鑑賞笑🤣#wdw pic.twitter.com/iKdazToIjf
— canto030 (@CanTo030) September 28, 2022
In the photo, Max has his arm around one young Guest while Dale has another sitting on his lap. This magical moment will make a difference for these little ones during a scary situation.
Related: Disney Park Closing Immersive ‘Star Wars’ Hotel For Very First Time Due to Hurricane Ian
Ian is expected to hit Central Florida with tropical storm-level winds. Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando International Airport (MCO), and other Orlando attractions are closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Tampa area could see flooding and a storm surge between eight and ten feet.
“This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told constituents on Wednesday. Approximately 2.5 million Floridians are under mandatory or voluntary orders to evacuate.
Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Water Parks -Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon – will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney Springs will close on Wednesday, with a decision about Thursday to be announced later.
Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also close on Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29.
Walt Disney World Resort has closed eight times due to hurricanes, most frequently in recent years. The Disney Park closed in 2019 for Hurricane Dorian and in 2017 for Hurricane Irma.
Inside the Magic wishes of the people of Florida and those affected by Hurricane Ian safety during this time.