Disney Characters Comfort, Distract Young Guests During Hurricane

Central Florida is expected to experience the worst of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday night. Still, Walt Disney World Resort is doing its best to make a positive experience for trapped Resort hotel Guests.

A Guest (@canto030) staying at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort shared a photo of Disney characters Goofy, Max, Chip, and Dale watching Mickey Mouse animated shorts with kids in the lobby:

Delayed return to Canada due to hurricane. When I was relaxing at the hotel, Goofy, Max, and Chipdale appeared at the hotel! ! glad! Everyone watching anime in the lobby lol 🤣 [Translated from Japanese by Google]

In the photo, Max has his arm around one young Guest while Dale has another sitting on his lap. This magical moment will make a difference for these little ones during a scary situation.

Ian is expected to hit Central Florida with tropical storm-level winds. Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando International Airport (MCO), and other Orlando attractions are closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Tampa area could see flooding and a storm surge between eight and ten feet.

“This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told constituents on Wednesday. Approximately 2.5 million Floridians are under mandatory or voluntary orders to evacuate.