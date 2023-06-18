Disney World Hit Hard As Brutal Storms Move In

The Walt Disney World Resort was hit hard by harsh weather recently, with several areas of the Resort experiencing flooding.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is truly an incredible place to visit. Whether you’re celebrating a marriage, anniversary, or birthday or just simply enjoying a family vacation, there’s no better place to go than “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

From classic rides and attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight to delicious food and snacks at places like EPCOT’s World Showcase, there’s a nearly endless supply of things to enjoy.

Unfortunately, one thing that’s impossible to enjoy is Florida’s often-brutal weather.

Earlier this year, the Walt Disney World Resort was hit with some harsh storms, with all four theme parks experiencing some intense flooding. In 2022, the entire Orlando Resort area and Florida as a whole was left devastated by Hurricane Ian. During the natural disaster, Inside the Magic reported on several attractions being evacuated. One Park was even damaged by the inclement weather.

Places like the Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, and LEGOLAND were also affected, with multiple rides and attractions facing serious damage.

Unfortunately, Guests had to face some harsh weather yet again, with the Walt Disney World Resort getting absolutely soaked over the weekend.

You can see the sheer quantity of rainfall in a recent photo snapped by none other than bioreconstruct, who shared their findings on Twitter:

A World Celebration roof drain discharging at full capacity during heavy rain in EPCOT. Water is pushing out from the seam at the column surface too.

A World Celebration roof drain discharging at full capacity during heavy rain in EPCOT. Water is pushing out from the seam at the column surface too. pic.twitter.com/UrHSc8bak3 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 17, 2023

Another photo was shared:

Additional photos of roof drains discharging during heavy rain in EPCOT. First photo is same location, opposite side, of drain seen in first Tweet this Thread.

Additional photos of roof drains discharging during heavy rain in EPCOT. First photo is same location, opposite side, of drain seen in first Tweet this Thread. pic.twitter.com/xBO5eo4J6V — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 18, 2023

One Guest took a photo of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad during the storm, taking shelter at the nearest station for the Walt Disney World Railroad.

These harsh storms have left Disney World locations damaged in the past.

As we said, whenever Guests visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it’s crucial that they prepare for Florida’s intense weather conditions. This means preparing for high temperatures as well as exceptionally-high humidity.

Have you ever been to Walt Disney World during a storm? When’s your favorite time to go?