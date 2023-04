Recent reports have not painted Disney Adults in the kindest light. With stories of them lounging in public fountains, fighting in line for attractions, and causing drama at Character Meet and Greets, it’s not like they’re doing much to help. Even so, they might have a major advocate from Disney themselves.

One recent report from the Disney Parks involved an altercation during a Character Meet and Greet. While the Disney Parent was certainly more at fault than the Disney Adult in this case, it does bring up the subject of grownup Guests wanting to meet their favorite animated characters at Disney World and Disneyland. Surprisingly, a character has come forward to defend their fans.

Disney Princess Speaks For Disney Adults

WARNING: Slight Profanity in the video above.

@annoyedlemon’s decidedly bad take about Disney Adults wanting to visit with the characters is obviously loaded with viciousness, but @notkhanjunior’s TikTok above offers a more realistic perspective on the matter. What we have is a veteran Disney Princess coming to the aid of those who simply had to wait until adulthood to experience Disney’s magic.

What some, like many who share @annoyedlemon’s POV, don’t seem to realize is that not everyone has the luxury of experiencing Disney as a child. Some, this writer included, didn’t get their first trip until they were past 18. As a result, these late-blooming Disney Adults have an arguably larger appreciation for the “storytelling and wonder the Disney Parks provide.”

The former princess says it best when they add,

“it’s so fulfilling for people in certain ways, and you don’t know what it took for them to be at the Parks.”

Whether you are a five-year-old girl meeting your favorite princess or a twenty-something college student getting a big hug from Goofy for the very first time, Disney’s experiences are made to immerse us in a magical world set beyond our everyday existence. Magic knows no age, and neither do our beloved characters.

