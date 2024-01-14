Mickey Mouse Missing From Disney+, Thousands Demand His Return

One of the most iconic Mickey Mouse TV shows is missing from Disney+, and fans are starting to notice.

Mickey Mouse, Disney’s beloved and iconic leading character, has graced audiences with his presence in a multitude of shows and shorts throughout the years. His journey began with the groundbreaking Steamboat Willie in 1928, marking his official debut in synchronized sound cartoons with Walt Disney himself voicing the character.

While not exclusively starring in The Mickey Mouse Club from 1955 to 1996, Mickey became an enduring symbol of this popular variety show, which spawned many Hollywood legends from Britney Spears to Ryan Gosling to Christina Aguilera and more. Mickey Mouse Works in 1999 and House of Mouse from 2001 to 2003 showcased Mickey next.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006-2016) provided entertainment and education for a younger audience. The contemporary and stylized Mickey Mouse shorts (2013-2019) brought a modern twist to classic characters. Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017-2019) featured Mickey and friends in a CGI-animated series of racing adventures. The Wonderful Mickey Mouse was the latest version of Mickey that Disney had to offer, but in 2023, they retired the show.

Now, fans of Mickey have realized that while Disney does have a lot of Mickey Mouse entertainment for subscribers on Disney+, they are missing House of Mouse.

House of Mouse premiered 23 years ago today! PUT IT ON DISNEY+

Another Mickey supporter, MOVIEFAN2002 (@EliGrande732846) replied, “Yes. Put it on Disney+! No wait, scratch that, not only put it on Disney+ but also make a reboot that features characters who are not just from the animated films but also from the animated shows. If DuckTales can get a reboot, then why not this one?!”

The Tweet (X) has garnered over five thousand likes, with tons of fans of the show commenting that excluding it from the Disney+ lineup is “criminal”, with others providing links to pirate the show.

The House of Mouse, an animated television series that aired from 2001 to 2003, introduced a unique and entertaining concept to the Disney animated universe that encapsulated their younger audience, keeping the magic of Mickey alive in this new storyline.

Premiering on Disney Channel, the show centered around a nightclub run by Mickey Mouse, aptly named the “House of Mouse.” This venue provided a gathering place for characters from various Disney franchises, allowing for delightful crossovers and interactions, almost like you would see at Disney World.

Mickey served as the host, with familiar faces like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy taking on different roles within the establishment. The show’s success lay in its creative blend of characters, offering both children and nostalgic adults a chance to enjoy the diverse world of Disney animation. With 52 episodes, House of Mouse left a lasting legacy, influencing future endeavors that brought together Disney characters in dynamic and entertaining ways, showcasing the enduring appeal of the Disney universe in a more unified and collective way.

It was fun to see other characters like Beast from Beauty and the Beast in the audience of a Mickey-hosted nightclub!

The topic of House of Mouse being missing from Disney+ has also come up on other sites, with fans asking when they will be able to see the show.

“As of today, House of Mouse is not available on Disney+. However, there have been reports that the show may be added to the streaming service in the future. House of Mouse is an animated anthology series that aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2003. The show featured Mickey Mouse and his friends hosting a variety of sketches, cartoons, and musical numbers. The show was a critical and commercial success, and it won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program. There are a few reasons why House of Mouse might not be available on Disney+ yet. One reason is that the show is owned by Disney Television Animation, which is a separate division of Disney from the Disney+ streaming service. This means that there may be some legal issues that need to be resolved before the show can be added to Disney+. Another reason why House of Mouse might not be available on Disney+ yet is that the show is considered a “classic” Disney property. Disney+ has been focusing on adding newer content to the streaming service, so it may be that they are waiting to add House of Mouse until they have a larger library of classic Disney content. Whatever the reason, it is clear that there is a demand for House of Mouse on Disney+. The show has been requested by fans many times, and there have been several petitions created to get the show added to the streaming service.”

We have certainly seen a shift in Disney+ content, focusing on newer releases, specifically expanding the story universes of Star Wars and Marvel with shows like Loki, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more.

For now, it seems House of Mouse missing status still remains, without reason.

Mickey Mouse, however, has now entered the public domain after 95 years! Not all versions of Mickey are available, for example, the House of Mouse Mickey is not up for grabs as only Steamboat Willie’s copyright has expired.

