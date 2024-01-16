‘She-Hulk’ Star Confirms Season 2 Isn’t Going to Happen

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is not getting a second season, series star Tatiana Maslany has confirmed. The Emmy-winning actress also revealed that there is a primary reason: Disney didn’t want to shell out more money.

Tatiana Maslany debuted as Jennifer Walters, AKA the She-Hulk, in the last Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series of Phase Four, which can arguably be considered the period in which the MCU’s star began waning. From its beginning, She-Hulk was a polarizing show, with critics praising its lighter tone, sense of humor, and fourth-wall-breaking, while others harshly dismissed the show for the quality of digital effects.

Tatiana Maslany herself was widely acclaimed for her performance as Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, who appeared in several episodes) who gains superstrength and green skin after receiving a blood transfusion after an accident.

Along with Jameela Jamila as influencer supervillain Titania and a series of cameos, She-Hulk was widely considered its best when focusing on its protagonist as a person dealing with new superpowers and fame rather than action heroics.

It also helped that, along with Mark Ruffalo as the Smart Hulk, She-Hulk was packed with fan-favorite guest stars, including Benedict Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and, in the show’s most anticipated feature, Charlie Cox in his MCU debut as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil.

However, despite the critical acclaim, Tatiana Maslany says that a second season of the show is not in the works. During a Twitch Codenames LIVE! – The New Class stream, the actress answered a question about whether She-Hulk season 2 was happening by saying, “I don’t think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.'”

Tatiana Maslany was almost certainly not speaking in an official capacity for either Marvel Studios or the Walt Disney Company, it is a pretty definition confirmation when the star of a series says that a second season is going to happen.

While She-Hulk season 2 is almost certainly canceled, Marvel chief Kevin Feige has previously confirmed that Jennifer Walters will appear in further MCU projects, so we haven’t seen the last of Tatiana Maslany.

Inside the Magic reached out to Disney for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

