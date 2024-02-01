Disney Ignoring Superhero Fatigue, Quadrupling Marvel Releases

While 2024 is a sparse year for Disney and Marvel Studios, looking further down the calendar shows that they plan to increase releases down the line. But is that a good thing?

Anyone who follows entertainment can tell you that 2023 was a challenging year for Marvel Studios. Sure, they found success with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Loki, and What If…? However, those positives were outweighed by the failures of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Secret Invasion, and The Marvels (2023).

Add on the additional dram caused by the Jonathan Majors scandal, the Actors and Writers strikes, and Ron DeSantis, and it can be argued that last year was the worst in Marvel Cinematic Universe History.

The Walt Disney Company has been trying to course correct, with CEO Bob Iger already admitting that he’s tired of so many heroes in the MCU. Since then, Disney and Marvel Studios have pulled back a bit on their titles, partially because of superhero fatigue and partially because of delays by the strikes. Now, they’re only releasing one film this entire year: Deadpool 3 (2024).

It’s good to see that Disney is willing to take a moment and learn from their mistakes. At least, that would be the sentiment if they weren’t dramatically increasing the amount of releases in 2025.

Marvel Studios Quadrupling Film Releases For 2025

Despite Bob Iger saying he wants to spread out Marvel’s release slate, looking into the next year shows otherwise. While 2024 will only see one film debut in theaters, 2025 aims to have four, quadrupling the total.

Here’s all four Marvel Studios films releasing next year:

Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025

Fantastic Four – May 2, 2025

Thunderbolts – July 25, 2025

Blade – November 7, 2025

Releasing all four of those movies would tie the MCU record for most films released in a year, and that’s not even considering the three shows that could potentially be released: Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man.

Compare this to DC Studios, which will only release two movies, Superman: Legacy (2025) and The Batman – Part II (2025), and potentially two animated series.

It’s worth noting that all of these movies will have very different tones and subjects. Captain America will most likely be more dedicated to on-the-ground action, Fantastic Four will introduce a new team to the universe and focus on science, Thunderbolts will be much more comedic, and Blade will likely lean into horror. Still, that’s a lot of superhero movies from one studio.

The 2023 release schedule may look like Disney is listening to complaints of superhero fatigue, but looking further down the release calendar tells a different story. That being said, there is still a chance for these films to be delayed, especially since that has happened before.

