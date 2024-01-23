James Gunn Confirms Second Superman Film

Even though they haven’t begun filming the new DC Universe’s first Superman film, it looks like James Gunn is already developing a second film based on the Man of Steel. However, this one looks much different than Superman: Legacy (2025).

After a series of disappointing films, the DC Universe is about to get a new life. With Peter Safran and James Gunn as co-heads, DC Studios is about to leave behind the world of Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne Johnson for a rebooted DCU, starting with Creature Commandos (2024) on television and Superman: Legacy on film.

With its incredible cast, including David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Superman: Legacy is sure to be a hit. Still, it’s surprising to hear that James Gunn has already confirmed a second Superman film is in development.

James Gunn and J.J. Abrams Developing Second Superman Film

In 2021, it was reported that J.J. Abrams was producing a new Superman project with Ta-Nehisi Coates serving as writer. While nothing much was heard except for rumors that it was still in development, James Gunn has confirmed on Threads that this project is on its way.

What separates this movie from James Gunn’s film is that it will star a Black Superman. While this may seem shocking to casual DC movie fans, this variant of the Man of Steel is well-established in DC Comics. Known as Calvin Ellis, this Kryptonian actually accomplished much more than Clark Kent, going on to become President of the United States and serve as one of the most important members of the Supermen of the Multiverses.

While Gunn only confirmed the film’s development with a simple “Yes,” he shared his excitement for the project in an interview with io9.

“That’s an exciting movie. I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen.”

The movie would be a part of the DC Elseworlds brand alongside The Batman – Part II (2025) and Joker: Folie á Deux (2024). Hopefully, this unique take will grace theaters sooner rather than later.

