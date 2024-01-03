‘Bridgerton’ Star Comments on ‘Superman: Legacy’ Snubbing

After not being cast in James Gunn’s DC Universe, one actor has spoken out regarding the audition process for Superman: Legacy (2025).

James Gunn’s DC Universe is officially underway, and the movie that will kick it off is Superman: Legacy. While it won’t hit theaters until 2025, fans are still anticipating the film because of its phenomenal cast, which includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

That being said, there was a long and arduous process for the production. Not only did production have to wait through the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but a script had to be written, and actors had to be cast. And one of the actors who didn’t make the cut has spoken out about the process.

‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Was Almost Lois Lane in ‘Superman: Legacy

When James Gunn was casting Superman: Legacy, there was a plethora of rumors regarding who would play Lois Lane. While the role eventually went to Rachel Brosnahan, some people thought he would cast Emma Mackey from Sex Education (2019-2023) or Samara Weaving from Ready or Not (2019) and Scream VI (2023).

One of the actors considered was actress Phoebe Dynevor, who is most well-known for her performance as Daphne Bridgerton in the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama Bridgerton (2020-present) alongside Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett. She also starred in The Colour Room (2021) as Clarice Cliff, a famous ceramist and designer.

Dynevor briefly commented on the process in an interview with Variety, saying, “It was a whirlwind, and then I realized that it was over, but it was great.” She then elaborated that characters like Lois Lane are the ones she wants to play more than anything. “She saves Superman. She’s the brains; she’s actually the fearless one.”

Fortunately, this is still not the end for the actor. While she won’t return for Bridgerton season three, she has just starred in the thriller Fair Play (2023), as well as two more films down the line: The Inheritance (2024) and Anniversary (TBA). Still, there’s no doubt she would have been a wonderful Lois Lane.

