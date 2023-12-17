“Spoiler??!!” James Gunn Confirms Parts of ‘Superman: Legacy’ Are Almost Complete

As hype continues to build for Superman: Legacy (2025), director James Gunn continues to drop update after update to keep fans of DC Comics excited.

Director James Gunn is arguably the most important superhero filmmaker of the past decade, with numerous beloved and critically acclaimed projects like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (2014, 2017, 2023), The Suicide Squad (2021), and the television series Peacemaker (2022-present).

That being said, James Gunn’s next film may just be his most important project yet. As the new creative head of DC Studios, Gunn has to meet some massive expectations, and he’s testing his mettle with one of the most important characters in DC Comics canon: Superman. And given the impressive projects we’ve seen starring the likes of Henry Cavill, Christopher Reeves, and Tom Welling.

While he has an impressive cast assembled for Superman: Legacy, which includes David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carigan as Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and many more, some fans still worry about the direction the new DC Universe will take.

Fortunately, if his recent round of updates are to be believed, it seems that things are moving along swimmingly.

James Gunn Shows Off First ‘Superman: Legacy’ Visuals

As many DC Comics and Marvel fans know, James Gunn is one of the most transparent filmmakers on social media. If he has an opinion on something or can’t give full details, he will let you know. He recently proved this once again after posting a small part of the storyboard for Superman: Legacy on Instagram and Threadless.

“Spoiler??!! Well, probably not,” he joked. “I’m constantly drawing [Superman: Legacy] shots and storyboards all over everything. Here’s one I just sent to my department heads to understand how tight a shot was going to be we had been discussing.”

Naturally, the image prompted many questions, including a request to elaborate just what the heck was going on in the sketch. “The camera is moving back with the character,” Gunn explained. “For me, the full arrows are camera movement, the thin arrows are subject movement.”

Not only did Gunn provide the first-ever visuals associated with Superman: Legacy, but the filmmaker also shared some updates regarding some of the most iconic parts of previous Superman projects: the score and the suit.

Parts of the Film Are Already Near Completion

In a separate Threadless post, Gunn let a fan know that the “costume is mostly done, but we’re still going back and forth on some elements” and “a lot of the score – maybe even most of the major themes – have already been written.” Since John Williams’ score is so iconic, people obviously wanted to know who was behind the new composition, but Gunn couldn’t share that information just yet.

“I’m not sure the deal is closed yet. I have to check,” he said. However, that came with a bit of a caveat. “Yes, I know that sounds crazy since so much of the score has been written,” he elaborated, “but when you’re riding the waves of inspiration, what are you going to do? I wrote most of Peacemaker and all of Creature Commandos (2024) before I had a closed deal!”

While nothing has been directly revealed and nothing seems to be completely set in stone, it’s still exciting to see everything moving along well for the beloved writer and director. If things go according to plan, this could be one of the best Superman projects ever made.

