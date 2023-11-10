Taylor Swift Fans Throw Support at Major ‘Bridgerton’ Replacement

Swifties have officially entered the arena of Bridgerton‘s replacement, likely making it one of the year’s most-watched shows.

Almost three years ago, Bridgerton blasted onto screens and cemented Regency-era Britain as modern and cool. Direct from the mind of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day 2020, becoming the most-viewed series for the streaming service ever. The second season, which was released in March 2022, followed suit and became the biggest opening for an English-language Netflix series, with 193 million hours watched.

The Bridgerton Netflix series follows the noble Bridgerton family, mainly the children of Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Edmund Bridgerton (Rupert Evans), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

Currently, two seasons deep, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novel series of the same name. Season 1 takes its inspiration from Quinn’s “The Duke and I” (2000), primarily focusing on Daphne’s story with Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings (played by Rege Jean-Page in the show), with Season 2 centering on “The Viscount Who Loved Me” (2000). Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton was the main focus of the record-breaking sophomore season, which focused on the 9th Viscount Bridgerton’s romance and eventual marriage with Kathani “Kate” Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Shondaland will soon bring audiences back to the world of Bridgerton with the upcoming third season, focusing on Colin Bridgerton’s story in Quinn’s fourth novel, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” (2002). Season 3 will explore Colin and Penelope Feathrington’s (Nicola Coughlan) relationship as well as showcase the married life of the newly married Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton, Anthony and Kate.

And it seems that the Bridgerton influence continues. Blending historical drama with a modern sound, Apple TV+ is now streaming the show dubbed Bridgerton’s “replacement,” The Buccaneers.

Premiering on November 8, The Buccaneers follows a group of American women arriving in London in 1870 and the resulting cultural differences that ensue. It was created by Katherine Jakeways and based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Edith Wharton. It was released in 1938, one year after the Pulitzer Prize winner’s death.

The cast of The Buccaneers includes Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George, Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George, Amelia Bullmore as the Dowager Duchess of Tintagel, Anthony Calf as Lord Brightlingsea, Adam James as Colonel St. George, Simone Kirby as Laura Testvalley, and Fenella Woolgar as Lady Brightlinsea.

And following a clip posted by Taylor Swift’s Taylor Nation account, The Buccaneers — this period drama replacement to Bridgerton, as the BBC described — has now gained swift support from the Swifties. @TaylorNation13 wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Lord, what will become of me once I stream The Buccaneers? Now available on @AppleTV. Here’s a special look at the series featuring “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

The clip includes three minutes of footage featuring the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Vault track, “Nothing New (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).”

The inclusion of one of the pop superstar’s songs in the series has sparked a major response. The tweet has amassed close to 800,000 views, with many users revealing their intent to watch the show based on the Swift-enhanced footage.

Taylor Swift is currently on tour with her record-breaking and industry-changing The Eras Tour. Beginning in April in Glendale, Arizona, Swift’s tour has now crossed continents, beginning on November 9, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift will go from South America to Asia to Australia to Europe before heading back to North America with more shows in the United States and new performances in Canada.

Swift most recently released the fourth album in her re-recording effort, “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” After a masters dispute with her former label, Big Machine Records, and executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, Swift will re-record her first six albums, with “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” and “Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), eventually joining “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

