Ron DeSantis Will Not Be President Thanks to Disney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lost to former President Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses, edging behind his opponent, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley – and Disney is to blame. The public has spoken; DeSantis is losing his grip on his chances of being President because he went after the House of Mouse, and here’s why.

Ron DeSantis Tried to Ruin Disney, but Disney Is Ruining DeSantis

In the race to the White House, Ron DeSantis finished in close second with third place, all while first-place winner Donald Trump beat them both out, and by a lot, at the Iowa caucuses. Trump ended with 51% of the vote, with 99% of the votes counted. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won just over 21%, edging former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 19%.

News outlets like the Associated Press also published articles mentioning how Disney, Disney World, and The Walt Disney Company have had a hand in bringing down the Florida Governor. Governor DeSantis has been clashing with Disney CEO Bob Iger since 2022. Even a few DeSantis appointees have disagreed with the Florida Governor, who’s even taken a swing at the Disney supporters. The Republican Party is making one clear; it does not want DeSantis as its nominee. With Disney’s governing district going after the Walt Disney parks, there are legal and political battles on every front.

But politics aside, DeSantis seems to be finishing in dead last or not ending in a great spot, and people are claiming it’s because he went after Disney in 2022. But why did DeSantis go after Disney for so long? All these lawsuits aside, here’s what happened. In 2022, DeSantis signed legislation that could spell the end of special privileges for the entertainment giant as punishment for speaking out against a new law restricting how sexual orientation and gender identity are addressed in public schools.

The famous “Don’t Say Gay Bill” put significant companies like Disney in a spot that the company felt obligated to put forth into the known world and take a stance on this bill, standing against it openly, which DeSantis did not take too well. That was nearly two years ago, and the legal and political battle between Disney and the Florida governor has only worsened.

Now, as we head further into 2024, new lawsuits on the First Amendment have put both Disney and DeSantis in even more legal turmoil, with Disney lawyers claiming one thing and DeSantis’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) saying another. Either way, one thing is sure: Ron DeSantis’s fight against Disney has only hurt his chances of ever becoming President of the United States.

Major companies and big-time celebrities, former Presidents, and more have stood on the side of Disney – including Republicans like Donald Trump.

Ron DeSantis is not a once in a lifetime conservative. He is a cookie cutter republican who had some great sound bites fighting the media and Disney and tricked a lot of us into thinking he could carry Trumps torch when Trump is out of politics, that's not the case anymore. — T Porter (@TPorterMN) January 16, 2024

Folks took to social media to debate why DeSantis seems to be performing so poorly at the polls and with his constituents as we get closer to the Presidential elections. All roads lead to his continuous attack on Disney.

Remember when Ron DeSantis attacked Mickey Mouse after Disney stood up against DeSantis’s homophobic laws? Any extreme Republican who intends to wage rude culture wars against beloved iconic childhood characters we grew up with is unfit to be President. #ProudBlue #VoteBlue — Jeremiah Liles (@JeremiahLiles1) January 16, 2024

Ron DeSantis spent like two years attacking Disney just to lose like this. WHO'D HAVE THOUGHT — Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) January 16, 2024

DeSantis’s constant tyranny towards the House of Mouse put him in a spot that few found appealing. He went after a company that stood up for what they thought was right, which dealt with free speech and not a political stance on ideologies.

With the Iowa caucuses out of the way now, seeing how things turn out for the Florida Governor will be interesting. Will he continue to attack Disney, or will he pull back and ease up on his ammunition toward the Walt Disney Company?