Ron DeSantis’ Board Accuses Disney of ‘Challenging’ Florida State Laws

The recent filing by Disney is being challenged by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), which is currently under the command of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis Board Unphased by Recent Disney World Filing

Under state control, the Disney World Tourism Board (CFTOD) is pushing back against Disney’s attempt to leverage the suspended Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren’s legal case to its advantage in Disney’s federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Warren, a Democrat and the Hillsborough County State Attorney lost his position when the Republican governor suspended him over allegations of inappropriate behavior. Warren had been vocal about his reluctance to criminalize abortion, gender-transition treatments for children, and certain minor offenses.

Following a decision from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week, Warren’s First Amendment case against DeSantis is set to proceed to trial. The court criticized DeSantis’ actions, stating that he violated Warren’s First Amendment rights, although the order did not reinstate Warren to his position.

CFTOD Responds to Disney’s First Amendment Claims

Disney seized on this legal development to bolster its case against DeSantis. In court documents filed Thursday, the entertainment giant emphasized the shared values at stake in both cases. Disney is suing DeSantis over new laws enacted last year that curtailed the company’s authority to choose its government board and permitted state inspectors onto the Disney World monorail for the first time.

Disney argues that these reforms are retaliatory, stemming from the company’s opposition to Florida’s controversial law banning classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. Disney’s federal lawsuit also includes its CFTOD, formerly the Reedy Creek board, renamed and reappointed with DeSantis allies.

The tourism board filed a court response to Disney on Friday, contending that the Warren case differs from Disney’s First Amendment dispute. The board argued that Disney’s challenge revolves around laws enacted by most lawmakers in both houses of the Florida Legislature and approved by both political branches, focusing on the subjective motivations of those who passed the laws.

DeSantis, amid a presidential run, has consistently criticized Disney, accusing the company of being “woke.” On the other hand, Disney reminded lawmakers of its status as one of Florida’s largest employers and taxpayers.

“Any action that hinders those efforts simply to retaliate for a position the company took sounds not just anti-business, but it sounds anti-Florida,” commented Disney CEO Bob Iger at the company’s annual shareholders meeting last year. “I’ll just leave it at that.”