Dwayne Johnson Officially ‘The Rock’ Again

Dwayne Johnson is “The Rock” once more.

Things have been a little rough for the blockbuster film star/mega-popular professional wrestler/business mogul in the last few years. Although his film Black Adam (2022) was positioned as the future of the DC Extended Universe after the departure of Zack Snyder, it fizzled in theaters and bombed with critics.

At the same time, his off-screen squabbles with Vin Diesel seemed to push Dwayne Johnson out of the Fast and Furious franchise. Jungle Cruise (2021) was a relative commercial disappointment. His sitcom Young Rock was announced to be ending, and he made some ill-advised (and much-mocked) statements regarding the wildfires that ravaged the island of Maui.

In short, things were looking a little down for Dwayne Johnson, but a huge announcement from TKO Group (the parent company of World Wrestling Entertainment) is bringing it back up. Per Variety, Johnson is joining the board of directors of TKO Group, making him one of the most powerful people in the world of professional wrestling.

Not only that, but the deal includes Johnson taking full ownership of the trademarked name “The Rock,” finally giving him full control over the identity that he made famous. Although he originally began taking film rolls while billing himself as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the actor began distancing himself from the nickname (famously saying “I am not The Rock. I am Dwayne Johnson” in interviews) as a way to push audiences to differentiate between his wrestling persona and his more family-friendly acting persona.

That sounds like it’s at an end, as Johnson now fully owns the lucrative rights to use the name however he would like. In addition to gaining the trademark rights, the SEC filing for his appointment to the TKO Group board revealed that he would gain some $30 million in stock in the company. So, in short, he got a pretty good deal.

TKO Group CEO Ariel Emanuel said in a statement: “I am thrilled to partner with Dwayne and welcome his immense talent to TKO’s Board. Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO.”

In his own, lengthier statement, Dwayne Johnson said:

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come, which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing. I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them.”

Whatever happens in Dwayne Johnson’s career from here on, he can now call himself The Rock whenever he wants to.

