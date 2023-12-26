Dwayne Johnson Revives Iconic Role, Returns To His Roots

Actor and entertainer Dwayne Johnson knows his audience, and he knows what they love to see.

Dwayne Johnson has been in the world of Hollywood for more than two decades now, beginning his run as a movie star as The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001). Since that point, he has gone on to star in numerous blockbusters in several different genres, including action, adventure, and family movies.

But before he became a big movie star, Dwayne Johnson was already a larger-than-life character. Known as The Rock, Dwayne Johnson was a successful WWE Champion (then-called WWF) and had catapulted himself to one of the biggest stars in the industry. During that time, a photo of him with a black turtle neck sweater and jeans was taken, but no one would understand just how viral that picture would become until years later.

Just recently, Dwayne Johnson returned to the iconic role, recreating the meme for his fans on Instagram. The result was more than 4.1 million likes and nearly 60,000 comments on the social media platform. Surely, there are only a handful of celebrities who could literally cosplay as themselves and it get this kind of reaction.

Of course, many fans have wondered what might be next for Dwayne Johnson. The actor made a cameo reprising his role as Hobbs in Fast X (2023) and later confirmed that he would be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise alongside Vin Diesel for another installment. In addition, he confirmed with Disney CEO Bob Iger that he would be playing the role of Maui in a live-action version of Moana (2016).

Outside of those two projects, we haven’t gotten confirmation on what might be next for him. There have been some rumors that he could rejoin Kevin Hart for another Jumanji movie, and many Disney fans have held out hope that Dwayne Johnson might come back for a sequel to Jungle Cruise, but that doesn’t look promising at the moment.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson has been trending towards a major return to WWE. Just like John Cena, he has made appearances on WWE television, and there are rumors that he could be gearing up for one final match at this upcoming spring’s WrestleMania. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed. If these rumors are true, however, it would stand to reason that he wouldn’t begin filming for any major projects until after the run in the WWE comes to a conclusion.

