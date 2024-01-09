After 23 Years, Dwayne Johnson Changing Acting Choices

Actor Dwayne Johnson is set to make some major changes in the next stage of his career.

In an exclusive report by Variety, it has been revealed that Safdie is embarking on his solo filmmaking journey with an A24 production, featuring Dwayne Johnson as the renowned mixed martial arts champion Mark Kerr. The film, titled The Smashing Machine, promises to be a captivating project. It’s not just this new project, though, that has insiders talking about the future of Dwayne Johnson’s career.

Reflecting on their partnership, Johnson employed the Polynesian term “mana” to describe the creative synergy between him and Safdie. He emphasizes Safdie’s passion for pushing the boundaries of storytelling with authentic and thought-provoking characters. Johnson, at this juncture in his career, is eager to challenge himself and create films that delve into the depths of humanity, exploring themes of struggle and pain.

With the film set to explore Kerr’s triumphs in the ring and his battle with painkiller addiction, A24 has already touted The Smashing Machine as The Rock’s “most dramatic project and role yet.”

“I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies. I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them] … but there’s a time and a place for them. I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean, I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me.”

Johnson’s latest streak at the box office has not gone as the actor might have hoped. Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021) left much to be desired at the box office and Johnson’s DC project, Black Adam (2022), proved to be a failure that contributed to the studio completely changing directions and looking to James Gunn to turn around its fortune.

In 2023, Dwayne Johnson did not headline a major box office film other than making a cameo in Fast X (2023), and these comments from the actor could provide a bit of a glimpse into what fans can expect from him moving forward.

Johnson will not abandon projects that are expected to score big at the box office in the future. He’s already signed on to star in the live-action Moana and is reportedly set to reprise his role as Hobbs in the next Fast & Furious film. In addition, Johnson will star in Red One (2024) later this year, and there have been rumors that he could return to Universal’s Mummy franchise to play the role of Scorpion King again.

All these roles listed above certainly will be major box office attractions, so it’s not to say that Johnson will turn his back on blockbusters and major Hollywood projects. However, Johnson saying he does not want “more box office” likely means we’re going to see a major shift in the films he is choosing to be a part of in the future.

