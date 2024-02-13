Home » Movies & TV » Television

Deadpool and Wolverine Welcome X-Men to the MCU

Posted on by Zach Gass
Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in the teaser for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Credit: Marvel Studios

While millions watched the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers, others were more concerned about the commercials and ads that ran between plays of the Super Bowl LVIII. However, the teaser for Deadpool and Wolverine (2024) might have revealed more than just the return of two beloved Marvel characters.

Anyone remotely familiar with Marvel’s Merc with the Mouth knows that he rarely takes anything seriously, but that’s all about to change. As the TVA (seen in Loki on Disney+) whisks Wade Wilson on a journey across the Sacred Timeline of the Marvel Multiverse, he’s joined by a very familiar figure.

Hugh Jackman’s triumphant return as Wolverine had fans roaring when it was first announced, but it seems like he’s not the only X-Men member returning to the big screen. In the video below, Hunter Clark of Hidden Marvel Details points out a few easter eggs from the trailer that all but confirm that Marvel’s master class of Mutants is getting its MCU debut.

Deadpool and Wolverine Usher In the X-Men

Marvel Studios is notorious for slipping in winks and nods that toy with fans’ expectations and connect various threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. The studio is well-aware that fans have been dying for an MCU variant of the X-Men for ages, and it seems like Deadpool might finally be granting that wish.

@hiddenmarveldetails points out several pieces of damning evidence that point to a possible MCU reboot for Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, such as the crumbling Fox logo, the hinted appearance of the Patch variant of Wolverine (in his white dinner jacket), and the Secret Wars comic alluding to their all-new debut. However, how much of this is canon and how much is fan service remains to be seen.

Pyro in X2 shooting flames, Pyro in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Credit: Edited by Inside The Magic

Additionally, the trailer also reveals the MCU appearance of Pyro (Aaron Stanford reprising the role), a frequent antagonist of the X-Men across different Marvel media. The actor previously shared with The Direct that he had an interest in a Marvel comeback.

Stanford stated,

“I’d have to think about it. You know, it’s a character that, I’ve been there and done that. I quite enjoyed it. And I still have many, many fond memories and a lot of lasting friendships from those experiences… I don’t know, man. It’s an intriguing question. I would have to consider it.”

Although the video above makes several connections to both the comics and the 20th Century Fox X-Men franchise, the Deadpool movies have left a trail of breadcrumbs long before the man in red made it to the House of Mouse. While Wolverine might be the face of the franchise, the TVA narrative and Deadpool’s official debut in the MCU could tie the other X-Men characters from his original universe into the core franchise.

Colossus as he appeared in Deadpool 2
Credit: Marvel Studios/ 20th Century Studio

That means that characters like Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Domino, Juggernaut, and Cable could all find their way into the established MCU canon, further fueling the existence of mutants. Pair that with the arrival of the original Wolverine into the mix, and all signs point to the return of Marvel’s mutants.

That all being said, the evidence is still highly speculative, and a true answer won’t realistically be revealed until the film premiers July 25, 2024. Until then, Marvel fans will have to contain themselves before the movie unsheathes its claws.

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

