‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Hops on ‘Dune 2’ Popcorn Bucket Trend

The official AMC popcorn bucket for Dune: Part Two (2024) has caused quite a stir on social media as of late, and now, it appears as though Ryan Reynolds is getting in on the action following the premiere of the first Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) teaser.

Of all the bizarre pop culture moments to come out of 2024 thus far, perhaps none are as mind-boggling as the craze surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part Two. Well, not the movie itself, necessarily; rather, its sandworm-shaped AMC popcorn bucket, which has sparked comparisons to an NSFW personal pleasure device online.

Whether or not you see the similarities, the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket discourse has found its way to stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, much to their horror (and amusement). More recently, to promote his upcoming superhero flick, an A-lister from a very different mega-franchise also poked fun at the popcorn bucket craze: Ryan Reynolds.

During the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, Disney and Marvel Studios dropped the first teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Reynolds reprising his role as the titular Merc with a Mouth and this time, he’s joined by Hugh Jackman’s James “Logan” Howlett.

Shortly after it aired, Reynolds took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to hype up his next MCU outing with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Dune: Part Two chatter, writing, “Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket,” alongside BFF necklaces of Deadpool and Wolverine’s masks.

Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/uzlY1cEB9Z — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2024

Of course, we have yet to see the aforementioned Deadpool & Wolverine AMC popcorn buckets, as the blockbuster doesn’t arrive in movie theaters until July. But if Reynolds’ hilarious tweet is anything to go by, it’s going to be good. The Deadpool threequel does mark the MCU’s first R-rated movie, after all, meaning fans shouldn’t be surprised to see its leading man using some, well, raunchy humor to promote it.

As shown in the trailer, director Shawn Levy is milking the explicit rating for all its worth, delivering more blood, gore, and general chaos than ever before. With this in mind, maybe some sort of decapitated limb or “Dogpool” rendering would be an appropriate choice — if they don’t just rip off Dune: Part Two‘s, that is.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

