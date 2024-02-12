‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Promises Happy Ending for Wade Wilson

After waiting patiently, the long-awaited preview of Marvel Studios’ next outing, Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), has finally arrived — and it looks like it’ll take a little help from Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and his friend to save the MCU Multiverse from certain doom.

Related: Original X-Men Confirmed For ‘Deadpool 3’

Super Bowl LVIII might be “The Game of Games” for football lovers, but keeping in tradition, it also had a little something to offer for fans of the MCU: the first teaser trailer for the third installment in Marvel’s Deadpool franchise. And based on the footage, it looks like we’re in for some big surprises.

On top of receiving its official title — Deadpool & Wolverine — the trailer also confirmed some long-suspected theories about the threequel’s plot, including the Time Variance Authority’s (TVA) involvement, the resurrection of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine (in addition to some other prominent mutants), and the creation of what appears to be a Multiversal Army.

Check out the full teaser for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine below:

Related: Report: New ‘Deadpool 3’ Trailer Under Disney Will Shock Fans

As expected, the latest Deadpool clip is chock full of X-rated humor, fourth-wall-breaking, and plenty of gore and violence. However, the trailer still managed to catch viewers off guard with its raunchy remarks towards Disney — which makes sense, given it’s the first MCU flick to receive an R-rating — and Wade’s hilarious admission of “I am Marvel Jesus.”

Beyond that, it seems as though Deadpool & Wolverine is going all-in on the Multiverse and the TVA, both of which took center stage in the Disney+ Loki series. From the looks of it, director Shawn Levy’s next MCU outing will pick up on many of those loose plot threads as Marvel continues to build up to Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). However, it’s hard to say who the primary antagonist will be following the arrest and subsequent firing of Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors.

The new teaser seems to support rumors that a Multiversal Army led by the TVA will take center stage in Secret Wars, with the Avengers hand-picking heroes from different dimensions in order to stop Kang (or, more likely, his replacement) from seizing control over the Multiverse.

Of course, this theory isn’t set in stone just yet. Still, Pyro’s (Aaron Stanford) insistence that Wade is “special” and that he could “be a hero among heroes” during his visit to TVA HQ implies that some sort of Multiversal group is being assembled.

So, is Deadpool & Wolverine really going to change our “little Cinematic Universe” forever? Well, given how much Disney and Marvel have riding on the upcoming superhero flick, it certainly could. After all, the next Deadpool entry will be the only MCU film to release in 2024, meaning it’ll have to do some heavy lifting in order to properly set up the next wave of Marvel content.

Marvel Studios has also faced multiple setbacks in recent years thanks to a number of box office bombs, strike-related delays, and behind-the-scenes drama, meaning Deadpool & Wolverine is under a lot of pressure to succeed both financially and critically. Earning disillusioned fans’ trust back is essential to setting up the future of the franchise, and most would agree that the third Deadpool movie is a perfect way to do precisely that.

Given that the tagline “Everyone deserves a happy ending” accompanies the trailer, Deadpool & Wolverine could very well mark Reynold’s final foray as the titular Merc with a Mouth. If so, we can only hope that the movie lives up to MCU fans’ undoubtedly high expectations.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

What part of the latest Deadpool 3 trailer has you most excited? Let us know in the comments below!