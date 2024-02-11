Disney Finally Listens to Fans, Scraps Old MCU Approach

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently progressing into Phase Five, known as the second part of the Multiverse Saga. Under The Walt Disney Company’s ownership, Marvel Studios plans to expand its storytelling by integrating superhero teams beyond the central Avengers. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige disclosed that the MCU plans to debut squads designed to address various dangers, ranging from cosmic to supernatural to street-level threats.

At the forefront of broadening the superhero narrative on Earth stand Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, who are now recognized as Marvel’s leaders for street-level operations. Marvel Studios faces the challenge of reintegrating the Man of Fear into the current MCU audience, considering the character’s absence following the conclusion of the Netflix Marvel Daredevil (2015) series, which ceased in 2018 following the announcement of Disney+ (Disney Plus).

After Kevin Feige announced that Daredevil: Born Again would act as a soft reboot for the series, fans expressed worries about significant casting changes, raising questions about the revived show’s direction. The unexpected recasting choices, such as Sandrine Holt taking over from Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and the notable absence of Matt Murdock’s close allies and legal companions Karen Page (played by Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (played by Elden Henson), caused concern among Marvel enthusiasts.

The growing unease among fans, coupled with Marvel Studios’ recent less-than-stellar reception, likely led Feige to scrap the initial half-season’s content altogether. This move involved removing all writers and creatives associated with the project and opting instead to assemble an entirely new creative team.

Marvel’s New Refresh

Yet another Daredevil set leak shows Disney and Marvel are changing their tune.

It appears that they have finally listened to fans and gotten rid of Daredevil’s much-disliked yellow suit from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022). Instead, it seems as if Marvel creatives are caving to the hate and bringing the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen back into the fan-favorite red suit — albeit in a different style.

Known Hollywood insider, Can We Get Some Toast shares via JustJared:

First look at the new Daredevil suit in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. (Via: JustJared)