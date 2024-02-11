Disney Reimagines Major Marvel Villain: First Look

A new first glimpse at Daredevil: Born Again‘s most anticipated (and mysterious) villain has surfaced — and fans aren’t too happy.
Related: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Leaks, Everything We Know So Far
The following may contain spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.
Daredevil: Born Again leaks are surfacing as the show is currently filming in New York City, with new images showing what looks to be Wilson Bethel’s Dex dressed in an all-new look as the villain Bullseye.
This would be the first time Marvel fans see “FBI Agent Benjamin Poindexter” as Bullseye following his seeming demise in Daredevil Season 3. He appears to be confronting Daredevil, likely sporting his new Vibranium/Adamantium/enhanced spine — and new outright villainous persona.
Hollywood insider Can We Get Some Toast shared the new images (via JustJared):
First HQ look at Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye suit in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’.
(Via: JustJared)
First HQ look at Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye suit in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’.
(Via: JustJared) pic.twitter.com/RCTaaoXcx5
— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) February 6, 2024
Unfortunately, fans are not particularly happy about this new iteration of Bullseye, with many saying that the lack of comic book accuracy with the suit (and therefore any real identifiers that the individual is the villain Bullseye to begin with), is sparking worry among fans. Justin Edward shares the following image of Bullseye from the comic book:
All they really had to do was commit to putting the bullseyes on him and it’d be fine … but not loving it right now lol
All they really had to do was commit to putting the bullseyes on him and it’d be fine … but not loving it right now lol pic.twitter.com/mCkGk1fi8Y
— Justin Edward (@Armageddon26) February 6, 2024
Fans are still holding out that this outfit is merely a “temporary” one, much like Daredevil’s all-black, pre-suit ensemble, like @Moneyartthough:
Please for the love of god tell me this is a rough first edition like daredevils black mask 😭😭😭😭
Please for the love of god tell me this is a rough first edition like daredevils black mask 😭😭😭😭
— A Fat Nigga (@Moneyartthou) February 6, 2024
Are you excited for Daredevil: Born Again and the new Bullseye villain? Do you like the new suit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!