Disney Reimagines Major Marvel Villain: First Look

A new first glimpse at Daredevil: Born Again‘s most anticipated (and mysterious) villain has surfaced — and fans aren’t too happy.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is presently advancing into Phase Five, recognized as the second chapter of the Multiverse Saga. Marvel Studios, under The Walt Disney Company’s umbrella, is broadening its narrative scope by incorporating various superhero groups beyond the core Avengers. Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that the MCU intends to introduce teams tailored to confront a wide spectrum of threats, spanning challenges at the “cosmic-level,” “supernatural-level,” and “street-level”. At the forefront of expanding superhero narratives on Earth stand Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, now appointed as Marvel’s leaders in the street-level superhero domain. Marvel Studios faces the task of reintroducing the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to the current MCU audience, considering the character’s absence since the conclusion of the Netflix Marvel Daredevil (2015) series, (previously) indefinitely halted in 2018 following the announcement of Disney+ (Disney Plus). Disney Brings Back an Old Favorite Following Kevin Feige’s announcement that Born Again would serve as a soft reboot for the series, fans voiced concerns regarding significant casting alterations that sparked uncertainty about the show’s direction. The seemingly random recasting decisions, such as Sandrine Holt replacing Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, along with the conspicuous absence of Matt Murdock’s close allies and legal colleagues Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page and Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, stirred unease within the Marvel fanbase. The mounting apprehension among fans and Marvel Studios’ recent less-than-stellar reception likely prompted Feige to abandon the initial half-season’s worth of content. This decision entailed the immediate removal of all writers and creatives associated with the project, opting instead to start with an entirely new creative team. The upcoming Marvel television series’ plot will likely revolve around the theme of villains, vigilantes, and moral ambiguity — so the MCU take on the Man Without Fear’s rogue’s gallery from Marvel Comics is set to introduce new villains as well as welcoming back some familiar faces. With this new storyline, it was announced that Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye/Benjamin Poindexter, AKA “Dex”, would be returning, alongside Jon Bernthal’s Punisher/Frank Castle, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin/Wilson Fisk. The following may contain spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again leaks are surfacing as the show is currently filming in New York City, with new images showing what looks to be Wilson Bethel’s Dex dressed in an all-new look as the villain Bullseye.

This would be the first time Marvel fans see “FBI Agent Benjamin Poindexter” as Bullseye following his seeming demise in Daredevil Season 3. He appears to be confronting Daredevil, likely sporting his new Vibranium/Adamantium/enhanced spine — and new outright villainous persona.

Hollywood insider Can We Get Some Toast shared the new images (via JustJared):

First HQ look at Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye suit in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. (Via: JustJared)

First HQ look at Wilson Bethel's Bullseye suit in 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN'. (Via: JustJared)

Unfortunately, fans are not particularly happy about this new iteration of Bullseye, with many saying that the lack of comic book accuracy with the suit (and therefore any real identifiers that the individual is the villain Bullseye to begin with), is sparking worry among fans. Justin Edward shares the following image of Bullseye from the comic book:

All they really had to do was commit to putting the bullseyes on him and it’d be fine … but not loving it right now lol

All they really had to do was commit to putting the bullseyes on him and it'd be fine … but not loving it right now lol

Fans are still holding out that this outfit is merely a “temporary” one, much like Daredevil’s all-black, pre-suit ensemble, like @Moneyartthough:

Please for the love of god tell me this is a rough first edition like daredevils black mask 😭😭😭😭

Please for the love of god tell me this is a rough first edition like daredevils black mask 😭😭😭😭

Are you excited for Daredevil: Born Again and the new Bullseye villain? Do you like the new suit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!