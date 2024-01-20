‘The Avengers’ Reboot Confirmed, Netflix Director Taking Over

In the world of entertainment, the name “The Avengers” might instantly conjure images of Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, the iconic superhero team that has graced the silver screen in recent years. However, there’s another group of heroes from the 1960s spy drama genre who bear the same name, and they’re making a comeback.

Recently, a report from Giant Freakin’ Robot shared that the original UK cult favorite series, The Avengers, is getting a reboot.

The Avengers TV Series

The Avengers is not your typical superhero fare. Instead of battling cosmic threats, its operatives work for an organization known as The Ministry, dedicated to combating criminals on a smaller, more localized scale, right in the heart of the UK. This classic series introduced audiences to beloved characters like John Steed, Dr. Cathay Gale, and Emma Peel, brought to life by Patrick Macnee, Honor Blackman, and Dame Diana Rigg, respectively.

Created by Sydney Newman, co-creator of Doctor Who, the original The Avengers series premiered in 1961 and ran for a successful six-season run. It was a pioneer in the spy drama genre, offering a unique blend of intrigue, wit, and charm. Over the years, it received a sequel series in the 1970s and even a feature film reboot in 1998. Unfortunately, the latter, starring Uma Thurman and Ralph Fiennes, failed both commercially and critically, leaving fans yearning for a faithful revival, which they’re finally set to get.

At this time, the show is being developed. The reboot series is written by Industry’s Mickey Taylor (Industry) and Konrad Kay (Industry) and directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education). It has not been confirmed where the show will be streamed once it’s developed, but GFR speculates that it could be picked up by Netflix.

Superhero Avengers vs. Spy Avengers

It’s important to distinguish between the two sets of Avengers. While the superhero Avengers, led by the likes of Iron Man and Captain America, protect the world from alien threats and supervillains, the Spy Avengers tackle more grounded and covert challenges within the confines of the United Kingdom. This unique perspective sets The Avengers apart and contributes to its enduring appeal among fans of espionage and 1960s nostalgia.

Could there be a MCU Avengers reboot in the works?

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still waiting to hear what might happen next with their set of Avengers. There are rumors that Disney could be canceling some projects that were previously reported, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the next film in line to be produced under the Avengers title. Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), and many others will not be involved as the MCU has moved to new phases following the events that unfolded during Avengers: End Game (2019).

The next Marvel project to be released is Deadpool 3 (2024), which will debut later this year.

Have you ever heard of these other Avengers? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!