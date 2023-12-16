Jason Momoa Confirms ‘Aquaman’ Return “Isn’t Looking Too Good,” Time With DC at an End

Aquaman (2018) star Jason Momoa has confirmed what fans have been speculating on for months. In a recent interview with ET, the DC and Game of Thrones star admitted that he doesn’t think he’ll be returning to DC as Aquaman.

When James Gunn took over DC Studios at the beginning of the year, there was a lot of confusion and upset over the fact that the former DC Extended Universe (DCEU) was basically a wash, and that Gunn would be rebooting the entire universe and collection of superheroes going forward. It was immediately announced that Henry Cavill would not be returning as Superman, and there was never much hope for Ben Affleck reprising his role as Batman in the first place.

There was also much speculation and back-and-forth on whether or not Gal Gadot would return as Wonder Woman, with the star originally saying that she would be returning for a third Wonder Woman film, and that she was working on the project with Gunn and Peter Safran, although that has recently been denied by Gunn, who confirmed that Gadot is also out of the DCU. Over the summer, The Flash debuted starring Ezra Miller, and quickly became the studio’s biggest flop, only earning back roughly $270 million of its over $300 million budget. Whether the film’s disappointing performance was due to Miller’s controversies, fans’ lack of interest in the Flash overall, or knowing that there is no point in watching The Flash, considering it wasn’t part of Gunn’s new universe, it’s unclear exactly what all led to the film failing the way that it did.

A few months after The Flash, Blue Beetle premiered as the first project to be released under Gunn’s leadership at DC Studios, although it still was not part of Gunn’s version of the DCU. The film also had a mid performance and did not help the studio recoup any of its losses. Now, the final installment of the DCU, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases in just two weeks, and is already not expected to do any favors for the studio. The first Aquaman starred Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the king of Atlantis, and Amber Heard as Mera, Arthur’s wife and queen of Atlantis. It was a surprising knockout for DC and Warner Bros., especially considering it was the first time Aquaman had ever been adapted into a feature film.

However, since the release of the first film, Amber Heard has been the focus of much controversy with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, as both stars accused the other of abuse and defamation. As the final film in the former DCU, it’s unclear whether or not Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be one final failing nail in the coffin of the former DC and Warner Brots. partnership, but one thing is clear: Jason Momoa believes his time as the Atlantean is officially at an end.

There’s been some rumors and speculation that he could return in Gunn’s universe as Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter who’s a DC antihero with a shocking resemblance to Jason Momoa. Speaking to ET recently, Momoa addressed the concerns and rumors about his time with Aquaman being at an end.

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Momoa said, explaining that James Gunn and Peter Safran — who were recently tapped to lead the future of DC film projects — want “to start their own new thing up.” “The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” Momoa said of the chance that he might play Aquaman in the future. “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.'” “I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time,” Momoa added. “I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

He later added that “If there’s a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it. This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I’ll say.” He also mentioned that he’s a big fan of Lobo, and read every comic growing up, so there’s definitely a possibility that fans could see Momoa return to the DCU in a completely different role.

What do you think about Jason Momoa being done with Aquaman? Would you like to see him return to the DCU as Lobo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!